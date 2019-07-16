Prime Day brings excellent deals on everything and the kitchen sink, but when it comes to Chromebooks, there can only be one winner — well, unless you're a freak like me with four of 'em. While both the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 look like great deals at first glance, the true savings are found on the model I'm banging out this article out on right now: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434.

The C434 has only been out for a couple of months now, and this is the biggest sale we've seen on it so far. Even this base model is powerful enough for me and my constant 1-2 dozen tabs of research, and it'll be great for you, too.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 has been in my possession for about three months, and it's the Chromebook I turn to when editing, researching, or just goofing off on reddit. That 14-inch screen is wonderful for split-screening windows, and the touchscreen makes things simple when scrolling through deals or playing Microsoft Solitaire Collection. That's right, folks, you can keep your Windows solitaire on a Chromebook!

This isn't to say the C302 is a bad Chromebook. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 has been in our Best Chromebooks roundup for a good long while. But at two years old and with only three years of Chrome OS updates left on it, I wouldn't spend $400 on it today, especially when you can get the C434, which will be getting updates into mid-2024, for less than $100 more. Looking at the price jump on the listing makes the C302 look like a bargain, but it's been holding around $430 for a while, so it's not an exception Prime Day deal, especially for a 2017 Chromebook.

So, let's recap! For $90 more, you get a bigger screen in almost the same size footprint. You also get a longer battery life and longer support life. Finally, you get a Chromebook that's two years newer and still has that great ASUS build quality and a backlit keyboard.

That makes the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 a clear winner in my book!

