Amazon Prime Day is probably the single-best time of year to tak a look at practically anything on your wish list, but it's particularly good for gaming accessories. If you've had your eye on a gaming mouse recently, there are plenty of huge sales to check out. With heavy hitters like Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries getting in on the action, there's no reason not to venture into the world of gaming mice this year. Here's a look at some of the best deals you can get your hands on today.

Setting the standard: Razer DeathAdder Elite

Staff pick

The Razer DeathAdder Elite's comfortable grip, seven programmable buttons, and Chroma RGB chops have made it the go-to mouse for many a gamer. For $35 — half off its list price — it's an absolute steal.

$35 (was $45) at Amazon

Ambidextrous magic: SteelSeries Sensei 310

SteelSeries mice are some of the best out there, and the Sensei 310 is a solid pick at just $40. This mouse features all of the RGB and accurate sensor goodness you'd expect frm a gaming mouse, but it's built with both left- and right-handers in mind.

$47 (was $50) at Amazon

Extreme customization: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

The Logitech G502 series inludes some of the most customizable gaming mice on the market, and the Proteus Spectrum is no exception. You can tune everything from its weight to switching DPI on the fly. Oh and there's RGB too.

$35 (was $47) at Amazon

Tune your weight: SteelSeries Rival 600

With its 12,000 TrueMove 3+ sensor, adjustable weight tuning, and more, the Rival 600 is an excellent choice at $50. Oh, and the RGB is maddeningly obnoxious either.

$50 (was $73) at Amazon

For the pros: Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition

The "Tournament Edition" moniker here isn't just for show. Thisversion of Razer's Lancehead is tuned for pros with a super-accurate sensor, ambidextrous design, and a ruggedized scroll wheel.

$35 (was $53) at Amazon

For MMO mavens: CORSAIR Scimitar Pro

The Corsair Scimitar Pro is built precisely for the needs of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games. The side sports 12 customizable buttons to which you can map your abilities, which will help you dominate your next World of Warcraft session.

$50 (was $80) at Amazon

MMO and MOBA beast: Razer Naga Trinity

The Razer Naga started out as an MMO gaming mouse like Corsair's Scimitar, but the Naga Trinity takes that a step further. You can swap out the buttons on the side of the mouse for a MOBA-style setup, letting you jump between games like Final Fantasy XIV and League of Legends with ease..

$55 (was $73) at Amazon

Cut the wires: CORSAIR IRONCLAW Wireless

Most gamers will want to stick with a wired mouse to avoid latency, but the Corsair Ironclaw Wireless might make you think twice. This mouse packs a sub-1ms response time, making latency a non-issue. Of course, you can always use it wired as well.

$50 (was $80) at Amazon

Get your feet wet: HyperX Pulsefire Core

If you're just looking to dip your toes into the world of gaming mice, the HyperX Pulsefire is worth it for $20. You can customize seven programmable buttons to fit your needs and, of course, there's a splash of RGB love to be had here.

$20 (was $30) at Amazon

If you're having a hard time making a pick, I'd recommend picking up the Razer DeathAdder Elite. It feels great in the hand and has just enough customization to meet your needs across a wide variety of games. If you want to go fully wireless, however, there's no beating Corsair's Ironclaw Wireless thanks to it's fast response times — and the $30 discount certainly helps.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals