Amazon Prime Day is probably the single-best time of year to tak a look at practically anything on your wish list, but it's particularly good for gaming accessories. If you've had your eye on a gaming mouse recently, there are plenty of huge sales to check out. With heavy hitters like Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries getting in on the action, there's no reason not to venture into the world of gaming mice this year. Here's a look at some of the best deals you can get your hands on today.

If you're having a hard time making a pick, I'd recommend picking up the Razer DeathAdder Elite. It feels great in the hand and has just enough customization to meet your needs across a wide variety of games. If you want to go fully wireless, however, there's no beating Corsair's Ironclaw Wireless thanks to it's fast response times — and the $30 discount certainly helps.

