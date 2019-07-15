Amazon Prime Day is probably the single-best time of year to tak a look at practically anything on your wish list, but it's particularly good for gaming accessories. If you've had your eye on a gaming mouse recently, there are plenty of huge sales to check out. With heavy hitters like Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries getting in on the action, there's no reason not to venture into the world of gaming mice this year. Here's a look at some of the best deals you can get your hands on today.
Setting the standard: Razer DeathAdder EliteStaff pick
The Razer DeathAdder Elite's comfortable grip, seven programmable buttons, and Chroma RGB chops have made it the go-to mouse for many a gamer. For $35 — half off its list price — it's an absolute steal.
Ambidextrous magic: SteelSeries Sensei 310
SteelSeries mice are some of the best out there, and the Sensei 310 is a solid pick at just $40. This mouse features all of the RGB and accurate sensor goodness you'd expect frm a gaming mouse, but it's built with both left- and right-handers in mind.
Extreme customization: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum
The Logitech G502 series inludes some of the most customizable gaming mice on the market, and the Proteus Spectrum is no exception. You can tune everything from its weight to switching DPI on the fly. Oh and there's RGB too.
Tune your weight: SteelSeries Rival 600
With its 12,000 TrueMove 3+ sensor, adjustable weight tuning, and more, the Rival 600 is an excellent choice at $50. Oh, and the RGB is maddeningly obnoxious either.
For the pros: Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition
The "Tournament Edition" moniker here isn't just for show. Thisversion of Razer's Lancehead is tuned for pros with a super-accurate sensor, ambidextrous design, and a ruggedized scroll wheel.
For MMO mavens: CORSAIR Scimitar Pro
The Corsair Scimitar Pro is built precisely for the needs of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games. The side sports 12 customizable buttons to which you can map your abilities, which will help you dominate your next World of Warcraft session.
MMO and MOBA beast: Razer Naga Trinity
The Razer Naga started out as an MMO gaming mouse like Corsair's Scimitar, but the Naga Trinity takes that a step further. You can swap out the buttons on the side of the mouse for a MOBA-style setup, letting you jump between games like Final Fantasy XIV and League of Legends with ease..
Cut the wires: CORSAIR IRONCLAW Wireless
Most gamers will want to stick with a wired mouse to avoid latency, but the Corsair Ironclaw Wireless might make you think twice. This mouse packs a sub-1ms response time, making latency a non-issue. Of course, you can always use it wired as well.
Get your feet wet: HyperX Pulsefire Core
If you're just looking to dip your toes into the world of gaming mice, the HyperX Pulsefire is worth it for $20. You can customize seven programmable buttons to fit your needs and, of course, there's a splash of RGB love to be had here.
If you're having a hard time making a pick, I'd recommend picking up the Razer DeathAdder Elite. It feels great in the hand and has just enough customization to meet your needs across a wide variety of games. If you want to go fully wireless, however, there's no beating Corsair's Ironclaw Wireless thanks to it's fast response times — and the $30 discount certainly helps.
