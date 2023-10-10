This October Prime Day deal sends the Google Pixel 7a crashing to its lowest price EVER

Amazon's epic Big Deal Days sale has kicked off with plenty of savings on all kinds of tech, including discounted smartphones. If you’re considering upgrading, the Google Pixel 7a with 128GB storage is on sale through October 11th, down from $499 to $399, which is a historic 20% discount.

What’s so special about the Google Pixel 7a? It’s one of the more affordable models in Google’s Pixel phone line-up yet it still offers plenty of premium features, including a 6.1-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with tough Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security chip, VPN by Google One, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Shipping with Android 13, it isn’t the newest model in the line (Google just introduced the Pixel 8, but not yet an 8a variant), the Pixel 7a comes with the promise of five years of Pixel and security updates as well as access to Feature Drops as they become available.

Save big on a Google Pixel 7a for you or someone special

Google Pixel 7a smartphone: $499 $399 at Amazon Grab a Google Pixel 7a unlocked for you or someone special. Equipped with 128GB storage and the option to expand further using cloud services, it’s a premium phone in an affordable package. Enjoy all the cool camera and photo editing features Google has to offer, like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, and rest assured that you can use the phone for years to come thanks to five years of Pixel security and OS updates.

In his review, Android Central’s Nicholas Sutrich says the Google Pixel 7a offers an “off the charts” price-to-performance ratio, and calls it the king of the best cheap Android phones. He loves that it looks identical to the more expensive Pixel 7, right down the metal camera bar on the back and the in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

Available in cool colors like Charcoal, Snow, and Sea (the deal does not include the Google-exclusive Coral finish), the bright display is easy to see outdoors, says Sutrich and intelligently dims in the dark.

It supports wireless charging, and though battery life isn’t as great as you might find with other phones, the phone will more than be able to keep up with your daily tasks, from productivity to entertainment. Sutrich says you’d be hard-pressed to find another phone in the same price range that takes photos as good, claiming it even takes photos as good as the more expensive Pixel 7.

Sutrich calls the phone one of the best, if not the best, deals you’ll find in the Android world right now. So, at this discounted price, it’s worth picking up as your next phone, a first phone for a teen, or a gift for someone special. If you have the Google Pixel 6a and you’re thinking about upgrading to the Pixel 7a, it will be worth your while.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime if you aren’t already a member to take advantage of October Prime Day deals like this one.