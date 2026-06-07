Surprise: The Galaxy S26 FE might be borrowing a design feature from Samsung's flagships

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An early WPC listing has revealed the first real-world look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 FE.

The Galaxy S26 FE appears to adopt the raised camera bump design introduced with the Galaxy S26 series.

Leaks suggest Samsung could use the Exynos 2500 chipset and pair it with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE might still be a few months away, but an early leak has already given us our first look at Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy phone.

It's only been a couple of months since the Galaxy S26 series launched. And while Samsung has continued to expand its A-series lineup, the company still seems committed to the "Fan Edition" lineup, offering a mix of flagship-inspired design, solid hardware, and a more affordable price point.

While we're likely still months away from the official Galaxy S26 FE launch, a new leak has revealed what the device may look like. As spotted by 9to5Google, the Galaxy S26 FE has appeared in an early Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing. The device, carrying the model number SM-S741, also includes what appears to be an image of the phone itself.

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(Image credit: WPC Listing)

Based on that image, the Galaxy S26 FE looks very much like a familiar Samsung device. However, it appears to be borrowing one design element from the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup for the first time. Similar to the Galaxy S26 series, the S26 FE seems to feature a slightly raised camera bump around the camera array on the top-left corner.

Previous FE models typically used separate camera cutouts without any surrounding camera housing, but Samsung now appears to be bringing the flagship-style camera bump to the FE series as well.

That said, the placement in the leaked image looks a little unusual, with the camera module sitting very close to the top and side edges. Since the device is still months away, there's always a chance the final design changes before launch.

The WPC listing doesn't reveal much else about the phone. It doesn't mention wireless charging speeds, though rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 FE won't support full Qi2 functionality out of the box, as with the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

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Beyond that, recent leaks suggest the phone could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and ship with 8GB of RAM. The device is also expected to run Android 17 out of the box. With the launch still some time away, we expect more details about the Galaxy S26 FE to emerge in the coming months.