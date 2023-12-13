Our favorite Android phone of 2023 is still cheaper than it's ever been — and you can get it by Christmas

The holidays are here, and if you're looking to find a last-minute Christmas gift for the tech lover in your life, I've got the Pixel deal for you. Head to Amazon or Best Buy now and you'll score a straight $200 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which just so happens to be our favorite phone released in 2023. It's the same discount that the device received during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales last month, but unlike most other offers, this discount hasn't disappeared just yet.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Best Buy Black Friday was weeks ago, but you can still score a historic discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro if you pick up the unlocked 128GB phone from Best Buy or Amazon today. The former is even sweetening the deal by throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and up to $750 of trade-in credit when you send in an old device. The best part? It'll arrive before Christmas. Price tracker: Amazon - $799 | Google Store - $799

✅Recommended for: people who love taking photos with their phones; Pixel fans; Pixel 6 or 7 owners who have been waiting for the right time to upgrade

❌Skip this deal if: you already own a phone that you love; you're interested in mobile gaming

The Pixel 8 Pro earned the top spot in our list of the best Android phones of 2023 due to its refined balance of premium specs and bang for the buck, with the Tensor G3 chipset, a smooth-as-butter 120Hz panel, and some of the best AI-powered camera software we've ever used in a phone. As we note in our Pixel 8 Pro review, this was the "flagship phone to beat in 2023", and thanks to this Christmas deal, it's as cheap as it's ever been.

If you're not totally sold on the Pixel 8 Pro, don't forget that we're keeping track of even more holiday tech deals with our Android Central gift guide.