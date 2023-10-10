Motorola's best Stylus phone is cheaper than ever, but only for a limited time

Motorola has a way of making good phones with great value. This year, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) impressed me with just how much it had to offer and how little it's priced at. However, for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, the Moto G Stylus 5G not only returns to its lowest price but reaches even lower depths as its price falls by more than $100.

The Moto G Stylus 5G may not be one of the most glamorous or high-end, but it definitely gets the job done and should be a great option for most. For what you get, $399 is already quite affordable, but the price was just cut down by more than $100 for Prime Day, making this phone an absolute steal for anyone looking for a cheap Android phone.

3. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399 $284 at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G is a phone that brings balance between performance and price. The device is one of our favorite mid-range phones, and one of the few you'll find with a built-in stylus. Now, this affordable phone is even cheaoer thanks to this Prime Day deal, shaving more than $100 off!

I've reviewed a lot of Motorola phones this year, and aside from the more flagship devices, the Moto G Stylus 5G has been one of the most impressive models I've had the pleasure of using. It's powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, which provides great performance for using apps and mobile gaming. It has a good camera, an even better design, and an impressive two-day battery life.

And of course, you can't forget the built-in stylus pen, which adds more productivity options with apps like Moto Note and a handwriting calculator.

