Android Central holiday gift guide 2023 — deck the halls with these 22 tech deals

The holiday season is just around the corner, so if you're looking for some last-minute gift ideas, we've got a bounty of excellent tech deals just for you. Smartphones, watches, TVs, and more are getting sweet discounts just in time for the holidays, so take a look at a few of the best offers we're recommending today.

I'm talking about deals like a whopping $200 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro or a never-before-seen 14% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. These discounts rival a lot of the best price drops we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and there are sure to be even more discounts in the coming weeks. That being said, don't forget to check the shipping dates and estimated ETAs before committing to a deal; you don't want to risk your items not making it in time for Christmas!

I've organized 22 of these top deals based on their product category, so use our navigational menus to make your shopping journey a little easier.

Top picks

Phones

3. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 128GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The price of the popular Motorola Razr Plus (2023) has been fluctuating a lot over the past few months, but the phone has never been as cheap as it is today. For $699.99, you're getting one of the best foldable phones on the market, with an efficient Snapdragon chip, durable hinge, and one of the best cover displays of any phone in its class. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | Lenovo - $699.99

4. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, great camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing $150 off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $249.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Samsung's brand new "Fan Edition" phone, the expertly-balanced Galaxy S23 FE, just hit store shelves on October 27th, and yet you can already grab one for FREE by simply adding a line to your wireless service with any 5G Unlimited plan at Verizon. No trade-in required. If you're not a Verizon customer, you can also grab the unlocked phone from one of the retailers below and get a free $100 gift card out of the deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $399.99

Wearables

6. Google Pixel Watch (Silver) Wi-Fi: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can grab a first-gen Pixel Watch for just $199.99, which is another discount for the history books. That's a full $150 cheaper than the retail price of the Pixel Watch 2, and if you look at our PW vs. PW2 guide, you'll find that the first-gen watch is not too much of a downgrade. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

7. Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, you can grab Google's latest flagship wearable for the discounted price of $299.99. That's the first major discount that the innovative smartwatch has ever received, totally clobbering the offers we saw during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99 | Google Store - $299.99

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm: $149.99 $99 at Walmart The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be a few years old, but with a $99 price tag at Walmart, who's complaining? More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love. The Silver model is sold out, but the retailer still have some Black watches in stock. Price comparison: Amazon - $212.86

9. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $164.99 at Amazon Right now you can snag a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $179, which is an epic price reduction of 43%. This hybrid timepiece boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

10. Garmin epix Gen 2: $899.99 $589.95 at Amazon It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is a great choice if you can afford it, with a rugged stainless steel construction, unique map features, and outstanding battery life. Right now you can soften the blow of the big purchase with a sweet $300 discount at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99

11. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499.99 $394 at Amazon If you want something a little more rugged, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ticks all of the boxes with a durable titanium construction, advanced health and temperature sensors, and up to three days of battery life. Pick up the LTE model today and you'll instantly save 21%. Price comparison: Best Buy - $409.99

Tablets

13. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy If you just want something simple, the Tab A7 Lite is a solid choice, with a metal frame, compact 8.7-inch screen, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Grab one from Best Buy today and you'll only pay $100, plus the retailer will give you three months of YouTube Premium streaming and a month of Xbox Game Pass for free. Price comparison: Amazon - $89.99

14. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A8 is a mid-range tablet with a few surprising specs, such as a Snapdragon processor and massive 7,040mAh battery. Amazon is currently dropping an excellent 35% off the price of the tablet, making now a great time to buy. Price comparison: Best Buy - $149.99 | Walmart - $149