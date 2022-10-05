Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event: How to watch and what to expect

Google's next Pixel event is almost upon us, and while it's no secret that the Google Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch will be the star of the show, the event hasn't been completely spoiled.

Previous leaks and teasers from Google itself might have reduced the elements of surprise for the company's big day on October 6, but some unannounced devices, such as the long-awaited Pixel Tablet, might also get a bigger tease on that day. Here's everything we expect to see at the upcoming Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google first teased its next Pixel phones back in May during this year's I/O event. As you may have already known, the Pixel 7 series borrows heavily from the camera design of last year’s model. However, the camera bar is adding an extra flair of aluminum silver or gold finish that accentuates the sensors, making the dual-camera Pixel 7 and triple-camera Pixel 7 Pro easier to distinguish.

The Google Pixel phones are typically known for their stellar camera prowess, so we're pumped for new upgrades Google will introduce to this year's models. As a quick recap, the Google Pixel 6 series ushered in a new era of mobile photography with the launch of novel features like Magic Eraser, which removes photo bombers from your frame. It's safe to assume that the next-gen Pixel phones will have similar machine learning-based capabilities.

In terms of camera specifications, the Pixel 7 series is unlikely to differ significantly from its predecessor. Recent rumors point to the same 50MP main sensors for both the standard and Pro variants, which are also found in Google's current best Android phones. Meanwhile, the search giant is expected to treat both phones' front cameras with the same sensors this time around. While the Pixel 6 Pro is the only model with an 11MP selfie camera, Google may include the same sensor in the front of this year's standard model as well as the Pro variant.

(Image credit: Google)

Another upgrade that we'll presumably see in the Pixel 7 series is the next-generation Tensor chipset. Rumors suggest that the phones will be powered by a Tensor G2 processor, which is said to improve GPU performance over its predecessor.

All of this suggests that the Pixel 7 series is an incremental improvement over its predecessor, and its rumored pricing appears to support this. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 is rumored to cost $599 while the Pro variant is likely priced at $899. If this pans out, they'll carry the same price tags as the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel Watch

This year's Made by Google event will be made extra special with the expected unveiling of the first smartwatch under the Pixel family of devices. The Pixel Watch will presumably serve as a tour de force demonstration for Google's Wear OS 3, though this is already available on some of the best Android smartwatches from Samsung and Montblanc.

Google teased the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series in May, and a flurry of leaks and rumors have since circulated online. The biggest leak was exclusively provided to Android Central, giving us our best look at the smartwatch, or at least its prototype that was left and found at a restaurant in the U.S.

The watch could run a souped-up version of Wear OS 3, with built-in Google apps such as Google Maps, Assistant, and Wallet onboard. Like many of the best Wear OS watches, it will allegedly have a prominent crown, side button, and circular display. It also appears to have a glass dome-shaped display that appears to curve over the edges.

A recent leak revealed the potential band styles and watch faces for the watch. We've seen silicone, leather, and fabric bands, among other materials.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Inside, the Pixel Watch is said to be powered by a Samsung Exynos chip instead of a custom Tensor processor. It's also rumored to include 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. If this is accurate, it will have more RAM capacity than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series.

You can also expect a deeper Fitbit integration. This suggests that you'll be able to view and track health information such as heart rate and sleep data. A recently leaked ad corroborates this integration. In addition, a Reddit user recently posted a slew of hands-on images of the Pixel Watch, including retail packaging with the Fitbit logo on top, making it the first product developed by Google and Fitbit since the latter's acquisition.

There is no solid evidence on its pricing as of yet, but a recent rumor suggested that the Wi-Fi model could cost £339 in the UK and around $350 in the U.S., which is nearly $100 more than the Galaxy Watch.

A Google Pixel Tablet cameo

Of course, the event won't be complete without some surprises from the search giant. We already know that the Google Pixel Tablet won't officially launch until early 2023, but the slate is expected to make a cameo appearance at tomorrow's Pixel event.

Google already teased the tablet back in May, but details about its specs have largely remained a mystery. Thankfully, recent leaks have given us some clues about the device. For example, a leak from Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles claimed that it would sport an 11-inch display, along with up to 256GB of storage.

Hopefully, the Mountain View-based tech titan will provide more teasers about the tablet at the Pixel event.

New Nest hardware

Google also promised to unveil new Nest products at the event. The company has only recently announced a new wired Nest Doorbell with a new design that looks similar to the latest wireless version. It has also introduced the new Nest Wifi Pro for $199, which supports the faster Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Having said that, we wouldn't rule out further Nest hardware announcements. Google is expected to discuss more about its ecosystem of devices, especially after it announced a huge revamp for the Home app. The redesign includes a completely customizable UI with new tabs for quickly accessing important areas such as automation.

How to watch the Made by Google event

If you want to follow along with Google’s announcements, the event will take place on Thursday at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET in Brooklyn, NY. It will also be live-streamed through the Google store (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab). We're also covering the event on our live blog, so stay tuned.