Pixel Watch hands-on images emerge ahead of launch, showing off bezels

What you need to know

A Reddit user managed to grab their hands on the Google Pixel Watch ahead of the launch.

The images showcase the real-world photos of the next smartwatch from Google.

A new promotional material confirms Fitbit integration, including a six-month subscription.

The Pixel Watch is one of the most highly-anticipated product launches from Google, which will launch this week alongside the Pixel 7 series. We've seen numerous leaks regarding the product, from pricing to promotional material and so on. Yet, mere days before the launch, a fresh leak from a Reddit user showcases how the Google Pixel Watch will appear in real life, as they managed to get his hands on it before the launch.

The Reddit user has posted several hands-on images of the upcoming Pixel Watch that showcased the smartwatch in all its glory. It includes unboxing the retail unit and unveiling the box contents next to displaying the different strap bands. We've already seen the Pixel Watch in renders and most recently in a leaked promotional video, but this is one of the few times we've seen it live on a person.

The series of unboxing images show the retail packaging of the Pixel Watch with the Fitbit logo incorporated on the top, which makes it the first product developed by Google with Fitbit integration following the acquisition.

Further, the box contents reveal the Pixel Watch in Silver Stainless Steel colorway accompanied with Charcoal Active Band. We can further see the USB Type-C magnetic charging cable included in the packaging.

The packaging includes two band fits: small and large. It further tells us that the smartwatch supports Wi-Fi (unlike the recent Fitbit smartwatches), Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. One of the later images reveals that the watch will ship with Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, although unfortunately, we don't get to see the watch turned on.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reddit user u/Suckmyn00dle ) (Image credit: Reddit user u/Suckmyn00dle ) (Image credit: Reddit user u/Suckmyn00dle )

On the whole, the live images of the smartwatch out of the box match the set of images we exclusively leaked earlier this year. It comes with a minimalistic design featuring a crown with which we will likely interact within the interface. The Reddit user also compared the Google Pixel Watch next to Apple Watch, wearing them side-by-side. They both appear rather large, although the Redditor does note that the Pixel Watch is slimmer than they thought it would be.

The images from the Reddit user also tell us that Google Pixel Watch also features a significant amount of bezels on the round display. Clearly, they are not so minimal, as showcased in some of the promotional videos or the ones shown during the brief introduction of the product at Google I/O this year.

Moreover, images from the Pixel Watch unboxing point to a speaker grille next to a microphone, which could be meant for the Google Assistant interaction that the Pixel Watch comes with.

And while we know the Watch will have Fitbit integration, it seems there will also be some perks for buyers, according to a leak from SnoopyTech.

Mais n'oublions pas la belle Pixel Watch ! pic.twitter.com/lGv7ijXFhVOctober 4, 2022 See more

All these leaked specs point out a fairly impressive smartwatch that could give many of the best Android smartwatches a run for their money, although there is some tough competition from the Galaxy Watch 5. Let's see what more Google brings to the table with the Pixel Watch on October 6.