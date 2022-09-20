Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Wi-Fi connectivity is curiously disabled

What you need to know

The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 curiously have their Wi-Fi functions disabled.

Both watches also lack music playback controls alongside non-exist offline music storage.

For the time being, users can still utilize both watches' Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for their watch's software updates and other customization options.

Fitbit's recently launched Sense 2 and Versa 4 have seemingly lost Wi-Fi capabilities alongside other missing features.

The curious spec listing was spotted by 9to5Google, revealing that the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have had their Wi-Fi functions disabled. This can be found in the watches' spec listings under the "Sensors and Components" section, where Fitbit has noted that Wi-Fi has been "deactivated, cannot be turned on" after listing the device's Wi-Fi capability.

Additionally, when visiting the help page (opens in new tab) for connecting your Fitbit watch to Wi-Fi, the company has said in smaller print that "this feature isn’t available on Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, or Fitbit Versa 4."

It's a curious move as to why the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have lost their Wi-Fi capabilities considering most of the best Android smartwatches on the market include both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

What makes it worse is the original Sense, and the Versa 3 featured Wi-Fi connectivity. It's hard to visualize the next iteration of both watches seemingly losing out on a key element. Fortunately, for the time being, users can still utilize both watches' Bluetooth 5 connectivity for any software updates and retooling of their devices through the Fitbit app.

That said, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 also run into issues with music playback. Both watches are seemingly devoid of music playback controls as well as offline music storage. 9to5 found that the Sense 2's manual (opens in new tab) and the Versa 4's guide (opens in new tab) make no mention of allowing users to have controls for their tunes on the watch or an ability to connect their headphones/earbuds to the watch for music on the go via Bluetooth.

A lack of music controls and storage for your tunes is disappointing, considering the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers this service to its users for ease of access.

Android Central has reached out to Fitbit about the seemingly disabled Wi-Fi function on both watches but did not receive a response in time for publication.

With the devices shipping in less than a week, hopefully, there will be some explanation as to why these devices are devoid of such a basic feature that is seemingly built-in already.