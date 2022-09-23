The Pixel Tablet will likely feature an 11-inch screen and multiple storage options

What you need to know

A new leak provides more details about Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet.

The tablet is said to feature an 11-inch display, along with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

This leak also seemingly confirms Google plans to release a first-party USI 2.0 stylus.

When Google surprisingly announced the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2022, the company didn't really have much else to share. The company gave us a look at what the design will be, complete with some unexplained connector pins on the back. Now, a leak from Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles give us a better idea of what other features will be onboard when the tablet launches in 2023.

According to Wojciechowski, the Pixel Tablet has entered Google's engineering validation test phase (EVT). This is just part of the testing process for all of Google's device launches, but it also likely means that the hardware design and internals have all been finalized.

(Image credit: Google)

Previous leaks have already confirmed some features of the Pixel Tablet, such as its stylus support with the USI 2.0 standard. This is the same standard that many of the best Chromebooks rely on, but it appears as though Google will be releasing its own first-party USI 2.0 stylus.

Along with bringing support for USI stylus pens, the Pixel Tablet is expected to feature a 10.95-inch display which is likely to be marketed as an 11-inch screen. As for storage options, the Pixel Tablet is said to be available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, but there's no indication as to whether Google is integrating a microSD card slot.

Other features revealed in this leak are that the Pixel Tablet will also support Wi-Fi 6. However, the tablet won't include GPS hardware, nor will it include "modem, proximity, and barometer sensors." It comes as little surprise given that we are also expecting the Pixel Tablet to double as a detachable Nest Hub, complete with a base that has yet to be officially confirmed.

(Image credit: Kuba Wojciechowski via Mishaal Rahman)

One more interesting tidbit about this leak comes in the form of where the Pixel Tablet is being shipped for its EVT. According to Wojciechowski, "Google has shipped some units to India for EVT," which could mean that Google is also planning to launch its latest tablet in India. This comes just a day after the Google India Twitter team confirmed the Pixel 7 would also be landing in India.

While it's great to see more information revealed about Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, we still have a little ways to go. During I/O, Google confirmed that its new tablet would launch in 2023, but there has been no indication as to when in 2023. For now, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that it's in the early part of the year, and not just being saved for the eventual Pixel 8 launch.