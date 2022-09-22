Pixel 7 series is coming to India after missing out on Pixel flagships for years

What you need to know

Google Pixel 7 series is seemingly confirmed to launch in India.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch next month during Google's fall hardware event.

The country last saw a flagship launch in Google in 2018 with the Pixel 3 series.

In a surprising turn of events, Google India confirmed that the Pixel 7 series is coming to India.

If you're wondering, it certainly is a big deal for the Indian Pixel community. The last major flagship release they've seen is the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL devices. After good four-long years, the upcoming Pixel 7 series launching on October 6 will also be released in India.

While Google India didn't precisely mention the release date, we're assuming it will be aligned with the MadebyGoogle Fall event, which is now only weeks away.

Here's a sneak peak 👀 https://t.co/pt5Aoa2qsB pic.twitter.com/4hbcD0wufYSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Considering the recent Pixel 6a's Indian launch coincided with the global release, it is safe to assume these new flagships are coming to India next month. In addition, Flipkart, the e-commerce platform that exclusively sells Pixel devices for the country, has also put up a banner to promote the phone. It is first spotted by the tipster Abhishek Yadav, which suggests the Pixel 7 devices launch is imminent.

Despite the official tease, it is still unclear whether the new Pixel Watch will also make its way to the Indian markets.

Google has released Pixel devices in India since their inception, that is, until the Pixel 3 series. The Pixel 4 series couldn't be launched in the country due to its built-in Soli radar technology that wasn't approved by the local regulators. The following year, however, Google released the Pixel 4a, the toned version of the flagship models.

The Pixel 5 series and the Pixel 5a were entirely skipped during the pandemic for various reasons. Google Pixel 6 series weren't officially launched in the country by Google. Still, they were sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India. However, users who purchased weren't assured of any warranties next to service offers from Google India, as they were reportedly imported.

The latest announcement from Google India seems to bring some respite to the nation's Pixel lovers. However, with so many flagship options available in the market, it will be fascinating to see how the new Tensor G2-powered Pixel series stacks up against them.