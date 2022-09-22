Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices leak, and we're pretty stoked

What you need to know

Leaks have surfaced regarding the potential pricing of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with the supposed release date.

The MadeByGoogle fall event is roughly two weeks out, and leaks are flying high. New information tweeted by Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) gives us the possible pricing for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. According to the tweet, the Pixel 7 may be priced at $599 for its Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass color options. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro could be looking at an $899 price tag for its Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colorways.

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOLSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Of course, these are likely starting prices for the smallest storage sizes, with the price likely increasing for higher storage variants. Still, given that this matches the current pricing for the Pixel 6 series, this points to a potential drop in price for the current flagships, which is good news for anyone that held off buying Google's latest phones.

From Google's latest first impressions video, which teased the official preorder date for the Pixel 7, some rumors suggest the devices will ship just a week later, on October 13. However, recent speculation says this date could be pushed back to October 18 until the devices are shipped out to consumers. Given the variation in dates and that these are rumors, do take this information with a grain of salt.

Regarding design, the upcoming Pixel 7 series hasn't shifted that far off the previous look of the Pixel 6 series. A slight difference is that the camera visor on the back of the Pixel 7 is slightly higher than its predecessor and features less glass as Google has opted for cutouts for the cameras.

The camera specs were also leaked, and speculated we could still see the selfie camera of the Pixel 7 sitting at 11MP. The device's primary shooter may still feature Samsung's 50MP GN1 sensor alongside Sony's IMX381 for ultrawide photography.

It's also worth remembering that the new Pixel 7 series will utilize Google's Tensor G2 chip. Regarding the second-gen Tensor chip, Google has stated the chip "will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition." We don't have that much longer to wait to see the new phone line revealed alongside the Pixel Watch and the latest Nest products.