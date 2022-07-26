Alleged Pixel 7, 7 Pro camera specs revealed in new leak

What you need to know

Leaks could point us toward the specs for Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cameras.

The two new phones may utilize Samsung's 11MP 3J1 front-facing camera, bringing possible face authentication capabilities.

The rear camera looks to retain Samsung's 50MP GN1 sensor on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

There are additional camera details for the Pixel tablet and another mysterious device.

Bits of information within Google's code could give us an idea of what's to come camera-wise for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 series is set to come out later in the Fall. We're all eagerly awaiting these new devices, and while Google has provided a sliver of detail, a leaker has sifted through Google's code in hopes of learning something new. A leaker, @Za_Raczke, posted on a thread on Twitter about their findings for the device's camera.

According to the leaks, both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may utilize Samsung's 3J1 sensor for the front-facing camera instead of the Sony IMX. This will allow the lens to capture photos at 11MP and includes dual-pixel capabilities. The leaker also suggests that this could allow for semi-secure face unlock, a feature we've yet to see on Google's latest flagships.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will apparently retain Samsung's 50MP GN1 sensor alongside Sony's IMX381 for ultrawide photographic abilities. This corroborates the previous rumor that there won't be much in the way of hardware improvements for these devices. The leaker points out that the upcoming Pro model will use Samsung's GM1 for the telephoto sensor, swapping out the Sony IMX586 from the Pixel 6 series, likely due to their performance similarities.

The leaks continue, touching a little on Google's upcoming Pixel tablet. In the code, some clues point toward the tablet utilizing an IMX355 sensor on the front and back. It's worth noting that this sensor is the same being used on the Pixel 6's front-facing camera.

Finally, there are some scraps of information about Google's still-unknown device codenamed "Lynx." Apparently, this device will use Samsung's GN1 as its primary sensor. This device is also rumored to have a Sony IMX787 and an unannounced IMX712 front sensor capable of capturing photos at 13MP, leading to the speculation that this mysterious phone is a testing device.

While Google's Pixel tablet is further down the line, its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are much closer. Assuming Google can avoid the software drama of its previous flagships, these new phones could end up as some of the best Android phones to launch this year.