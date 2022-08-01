Google Pixel 7 leaks point toward a possible mid-October release

What you need to know

Rumors say the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could begin preorders on October 6 and release fully on October 13.

The new Pixel phones are also speculated to have the new Pixel Watch release alongside them.

The new Pixel phones are expected to ship with Android 13 so a full release of the new software is expected before we get our hands on the new devices.

Rumors point toward the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro releasing in the middle of October, with Android 13 potentially launching a month prior.

The rumor of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launching sometime in mid-October stems from Front Page Tech. This comes from a "very reputable source," who says that preorders for the new phone could begin on October 6, directly following a launch event. The phones could then hit store shelves a week later, on October 13.

Even though these leaks take us two months into the future, it's not entirely out of the norm that Google would do this in October. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were both released in October last year. But these are still rumors so take them with a grain of salt. Additionally, the Pixel 7 launch could be quite an exciting one with the Pixel Watch launching alongside it.

The design of the new Pixel phones sees them resembling the previous 6 and 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro will seemingly retain the 6.7-inch curved display, while the standard Pixel 7 will reportedly shrink slightly to 6.3-inches.

There is also word that Google will be deploying a new Tensor chipset with its fleet of Pixel phones for their release. The company may also look to continue with the same RAM/storage configuration for the new phones, giving the Pixel 7 8GB/128GB and 12GB/128GB for the Pixel 7 Pro. Both new devices will no doubt face off with the best Android phones of the year, particularly those arriving with Qualcomm's latest chipset.

Something for the new phones that is still in the works is Android 13. Google has been putting in work releasing updates as it tests this new software for its current and upcoming release of Pixel phones. 9to5Google spotted newly released Android 13 Security Release Notes, which suggest that we could see a September launch for the stable version of the software. Although, like last time, it's possible that the actual update could arrive later in the month after it's released to AOSP.

If the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are to release sometime in October, Android 13 releasing a month before its assumed release could bode well for current owners. Google has already teased that stable Android 13 is "just a few weeks away," so we're likely to see it very soon.