Google reveals Pixel 7 preorder date ahead of fall launch event

We're basically two weeks away from the MadeByGoogle fall event, where the company will be revealing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Since we're closing in, Google felt it right to tease the world awaiting its newest phone line with a first impressions video of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The video gets a little funny, considering Google decided to censor the phone even though we've already seen photos of the phone in great detail through the company's own promotions on its store. The censorship continues until we near the end of the video, where the Pixel 7 Pro is revealed in its hazel coloring, along with Google revealing its October 6 preorder date.

This is the same date as the MadeByGoogle event, which means preorders for the new Pixel series should begin right after the event closes.

The new Pixel series hasn't diverged that far off the design from its previous iteration. The most notable difference is the camera visor on the back of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which seemingly features less glass in favor of cutouts for the cameras. The phone will also contain Google's second-gen Tensor G2 chip.

Alongside the Pixel 7, Google will reveal the Pixel Watch during the fall event, which was teased at the end of the video. Google's own smartwatch has been shown featuring Fitbit integration and its own Home app to control your Google-specific smart home products. Some rumors circling suspect we could see the watch coming with up to 2GB of RAM and possibly 32GB of internal storage.

We're also expecting the Pixel Watch to begin its preorders on October 6 after the conclusion of the MadeByGoogle event.

Additionally, Google recently gave us a little more insight about the event by mentioning that new Nest products will also be a part of the launch event.