The Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch will launch alongside new Nest products

Google has unveiled the date of its upcoming MadeByGoogle launch event.

The company will fully unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, but new Nest products are also in the cards.

The company has been rumored to have a few products in the works, including new Nest Wifi routers and new cheaper Chromecast dongle.

Google's upcoming October event will undoubtedly focus on the launch of flagship mobile products like the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch. However, the company also teased new Nest hardware products at the event.

Google's Ideas + Info blog provides additional details for the upcoming event, which will introduce the latest Google devices. While the company is clearly focused on the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, the page dedicates a single sentence to its upcoming smart home products.

"We'll also announce additions to the Nest smart home portfolio."

It's not entirely surprising that the company plans to introduce new Nest hardware at the MadeByGoogle event, although, unlike its mobile devices, the company has yet to tease these products. That said, we have some idea of what we can expect on October 6.

Last year, Google teased that it was working on a second-generation wired Nest Doorbell to join the updated family of Nest cams and doorbells. It's been roughly a year since that announcement was made, so we can likely expect the device to be unveiled at the event.

A new Nest Wifi router is also said to be in the works, this time with support for Wi-Fi 6E for faster and more consistent speeds.

More recently, there have been rumors of a more affordable Chromecast dongle with HD streaming and AV1 video codec support. This device is expected to launch soon and cost nearly half the price of the current Chromecast with Google TV.

It's unclear if each of these products will be unveiled at the event, but it seems rather likely.

Additionally, the company says that in addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, all the devices "will be shoppable the same day at GoogleStore.com or if you're in the New York City area, visit our physical Google Stores to check them out in person." From the sound of it, these new products will probably be available for preorder on the same day.

The Made By Google event will occur on October 6 at 10 am ET.