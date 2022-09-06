Cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV could launch soon

What you need to know

The cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV could be nearing a launch date.

Rumors say the device is currently arriving in the hands of retailers.

This new lower-end streaming dongle features 1080p resolution and 60Hz.

A new rumor suggests that Google may launch its new cheaper Chromecast with Google TV dongle sometime soon.

According to WinFuture, which cites its retail sources, Google may not be far off from launching its next Chromecast device. Apparently, the device has begun appearing in the hands of a few retailers, and the rumored price is supposedly €40, nearly half the asking price of the current model in Europe.

The most recent bit of rumors surrounding this new, cheaper Chromecast came back in June when the device appeared at the FCC. It was then that the documents stated the product would be a "wireless device" with the model number G454V. Additional information in the FCC documents stated that the product would have the ability to stream content at 1080p resolution and 60Hz. If we consider the rumors prior to the FCC documents, this new Chromecast providing only 1080p resolution is shy of the current model, which displays content at 4K resolution.

The device's FCC documents also detailed the device supporting Bluetooth, 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz Wi-Fi, a controller, and USB charging. Rumors also say the new streaming dongle could be powered by an Amlogic S805X2 CPU with a Mali-G31 GPU that supports AV1 video codec — which is an ability the current model does not have.

While the Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices out there, consumers crave more. A cheaper dongle would allow Google to compete with Roku, but many hoped the company would release an upgraded model with additional RAM and storage.

Seeing as Google has announced the date for its upcoming MadeByGoogle fall event, we could be close to hearing more about this new cheaper Chromecast, should the rumors be true.