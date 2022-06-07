Cheaper Chromecast HD with Google TV may have just passed through the FCC

What you need to know

Google has been rumored to have a lower-end Chromecast with Google TV device in the works.

The streaming device would be capped at 1080p resolution at 60Hz.

The rumored Chromecast HD with Google TV would likely compete with similar low-cost streaming devices.

It's been a moment since any new rumors of a lower-end Chromecast with Google TV surfaced, but such a device may now be closer to launch, thanks to new FCC documents.

GChromecast Hub spotted the documents on Tuesday detailing a "wireless device" with the model number G454V. That's not much to go on, as that descriptor could be used for various Google products. However, the documents later point out the ability to stream video content at 1080p resolution and 60Hz. These specs suggest it could very well be a lower-end Chromecast with Google TV dongle.

The device also supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz Wi-Fi, a controller, and USB charging.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GChromecast Hub ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GChromecast Hub ) Image 1 of 2

Previous rumors have pointed to a cheaper alternative to the current Chromecast with Google TV model that would feature a lower resolution. It was also rumored to support the AV1 video codec, which could allow for lower bandwidth streaming. The current model supports 4K HDR but does not support AV1.

While the Google TV dongle is one of the best streaming devices on the market, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives from Roku and Amazon that offer similar functionality. A new, lower-end model could allow Google to better compete, although some have hoped that Google would re-release the current model with more storage or RAM.

Chromecast with Google TV was recently expanded to eight European countries and is coming to Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, and India. These countries will support localized languages and integration with local content.

It's unclear what Google plans to charge for its rumored Google TV dongle, but it will likely run cheaper and be ideal for less capable hardware and broadband setups. With any luck, we should learn more about the device relatively soon.