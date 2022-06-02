The Chromecast with Google TV officially arrives in eight European countries

What you need to know

The Chromecast with Google TV will officially go on sale in eight countries in Europe on June 21.

Google is also releasing the streaming device in four additional countries, including Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, and India.

Customers in each region will be able to access a localized user interface as well as content recommendations.

While the Chromecast with Google TV has been available to purchase in many parts of Europe, you can only get one through third-party resellers. That changes now, as Google has announced the availability of the streaming device in eight European countries directly via the Google Store.

The streamer will go on sale in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and Austria, according to Android TV Guide (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

Google Netherlands also confirmed in a blog post (opens in new tab) that it will be available to purchase in the country from June 21 for €70. Availability dates and prices may vary by country, though. Aside from the official channel, the Chromecast with Google TV will also be sold through partner retailers including BCC, Bol.com, Coolblue, and Media Markt.

In addition to these European countries, the Chromecast with Google TV is launching in four additional territories, including India, Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea, according to FlatPanelsHD (opens in new tab). Customers in these regions will have access to a localized user interface and content recommendations.

As a result, some of the features available in the U.S. and other markets, such as the "For You" and "Live" tabs, might not appear on your screen's top navigation bar if you reside in any of these countries.

That said, the Chromecast with Google TV that is coming to Europe and other regions remains the same streamer that debuted in September 2020. It brings support for 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and Atmos content. There are the usual constraints, however, such as the 8GB of built-in storage.

The streamer's expansion to these regions takes place nearly two years after it was first released in the United States. Nevertheless, it remains one of the best streaming devices money can buy today, if you don't mind the aging hardware.