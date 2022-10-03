Massive Google Pixel Watch leak reveals the smartwatch in all its glory

What you need to know

A new leak shows the upcoming Google Pixel Watch in more detail a few days ahead of its unveiling.

More band styles, watch faces, and fitness features of the wearable device are revealed in the leak.

The images are said to be from an Amazon listing that briefly went live before being removed.

Just a few days before its official unveiling, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch surfaced in a slew of images that give us our best look yet at the smartwatch's design, including a range of band styles, watch faces, and fitness features.

The latest leak is courtesy of SlashLeaks (opens in new tab), which shared a bunch of promotional materials for the wearable device. The images surfaced just as a new Google Pixel 7 leak revealed the phone's spec sheet and some of its camera features, leaving little to the imagination.

According to the latest Pixel Watch leak, Google will introduce various band designs in a wide range of colors and styles, including silicone, leather, and fabric bands (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The silicon design appears to be comprised of black, grey, off-white, and green. Meanwhile, the leather band appears to come in black, green, grey, and orange, while the fabric style band comes in orange, black, and green.

However, because the images are low-resolution, it's difficult to tell what materials were used for these various band styles.

In addition, the leaked images provide a look at some of the watch faces the Pixel Watch may come with, such as one that shows the minute and hour hands along with a heart rate data. There's also a minimalist design that only spells out the time and another with a landscape style.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SlashLeaks ) (Image credit: SlashLeaks ) (Image credit: SlashLeaks ) (Image credit: SlashLeaks )

The rest of the images back up speculations about the Pixel Watch's deep integration with Fitbit, as well as ECG support, Google Fast Pair capability, and emergency calling features, like many of the best Android smartwatches.

It's interesting to note that these leaked images showed up in conjunction with an Amazon listing for the smartwatch that briefly went live in Germany. As per German tech site SmartDroid (opens in new tab), the listing suggested that the Pixel Watch may feature 5ATM water resistance and a Corning Gorilla Glass display.

The UK pricing for the Wi-Fi variant of the Pixel Watch also supposedly emerged a few days ago, suggesting that it would cost £339. None of this information is official yet, but the wait will be over soon as Google is set to hold its next Pixel launch event on October 6.