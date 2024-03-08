Can you REALLY get a free Galaxy S24 during Samsung's Spring sale? Yes, but there's a catch

It's no secret that Samsung deals can be a bit complicated. From trade-in requirements to confusing eligibility guidelines, it can be a bit tricky to get the exact discount you want when shopping for a new device like the Galaxy S24. Fortunately, we're here to cut through the noise and tell you exactly what you need to do to get a free Samsung Galaxy S24 during the Discover Samsung Spring sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: $859.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and carrier activation at Samsung Head to Samsung before the Spring sale ends this Sunday, March 10th, and you'll get a free storage upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S24 AND up to $800 off with eligible trade-in and carrier activation. The phone in question is sure to be one of the best flagships released this year, with cutting-edge AI software features, a custom Snapdragon chipset, and a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display. Buying the S24 through Samsung also means that you'll get access to some exclusive color options not available anywhere else. Price comparison: Best Buy - $759.99 | Amazon - $759.99

For starters, you'll need to be prepared to trade in a used device and activate the S24 today. If you want a straight discount or you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, skip this offer and hit up our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals for some simpler discounts.

It works like this. Pick up the Galaxy S24 and activate it at Samsung through one of the Big Three carriers (Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile) and you'll get a free storage boost to 256GB straight away (a $60 value). Once that's done, you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 in trade-in credit, effectively making the flagship phone 100% free.

I usually don't like to count on trade-in requirements too much, but the Discover Samsung Spring sale is actually being pretty generous with their max credit right now. You can head on over to the S24 product page and use the trade-in tool to see exactly how much you'll save, but it looks like even old phones dating back to the Galaxy Note 10 or Google Pixel 4 series are guaranteeing the max credit. That's a big deal.

The only catch is that you'll likely need to sign up for an eligible data plan to get the full $800 off (which may or may not be more expensive than your current phone plan). So yep, nothing is ever truly free, but if you can make this deal work for you, it comes pretty darn close.