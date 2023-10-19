Early Black Friday tech deals — 20 discounted devices you can score right now

We're only a few weeks away from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but if you want to get your holiday shopping done early, there are plenty of excellent tech deals available at this very moment.

From tablets and TVs to smartphones and watches, we've gathered all of the best early Black Friday deals into this one guide.

Naturally, we expect to see more deals in the coming weeks, but so far we've seen sweet offers like $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and up to 50% off some of our favorite smart home devices.

Keep reading to see what else is available now, and bookmark this page if you didn't find anything today: we'll keep adding new deals to this guide until Black Friday officially arrives.

Phones

The following is only a small sample of the many Android phones that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best early Black Friday/Cyber Monday phone deals.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Amazon Kicking things off is this deal that slashes a whopping $200 off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This phone is peak Android technology, with a built-in stylus, some outstanding camera tech, and the customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99

2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $479.98, plus FREE Galaxy Buds Live earbuds Similar to the Pixel 7a deal we just mentioned, Amazon will hook you up with a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy A54 5G. That's a value of $120, but if you don't need earbuds, you can still save $40 when you buy the phone alone. Price comparison (no Buds): Best Buy - $409.99

3. Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB: $999 $618.99 at Amazon It may be a few years old at this point, but the Pixel 6 Pro is still an excellent smartphone, especially when you pair it with a massive 38% discount. Price comparison: Best Buy - N/A

4. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, great camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing $100 off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $299.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy Buy the 256GB version of the super-balanced Galaxy S23 Plus and you'll get a straight $200 dropped off your purchase at Best Buy. The retailer will also throw in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price comparison: Amazon - $899.99

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus free case at Samsung Buy the innovative Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly from Samsung and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus a free S Pen slim case (a $99.99 value). They'll also give you $180 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you want to bundle the phone with a sweet pair of earbuds. Price comparison: Amazon - $1,649.99 | Best Buy - $1,799.99

Wearables

The following is only a small sample of the many smartwatches and fitness trackers that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday smartwatch deals (so far).

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $267.47 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be a few years old, but with a 30% discount, who's complaining? More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love. Price check: Best Buy - $279.99| Walmart - $179

8. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $179 at Amazon Right now you can snag a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $179, which is an epic price reduction of 40%. This hybrid timepiece boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

9. Garmin epix Gen 2: $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is a great choice if you can afford it, with a rugged stainless steel construction, unique map features, and outstanding battery life. Right now you can soften the blow of the big purchase with a sweet $250 discount at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99

10. Google Pixel Watch (Silver) LTE: $399.99 $279.99 at Amazon Although the price might drop lower when Black Friday hits next month, you can buy a Pixel Watch through Amazon today and save an epic 30% on the LTE version of the watch in Silver. Price comparison: Best Buy - $329.99

11. Garmin Vivoactive 4 45mm: $329.99 $279.95 at Amazon Stylish, versatile, and feature-packed, the Vivoactive 4 reigns as one of the best intro smartwatches for most people, and now you can get your very own at the discounted price of $279.95. Price comparison: Walmart - $241.99

Tablets

The following is only a small sample of the many tablets that retailers are discounting ahead of Black Friday. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best early Black Friday tablet deals.

12. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 series has only been out for a few weeks, but you can already save a sweet $120 when you buy the tablet from Amazon today. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99

13. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB: $899.99 $754.99 at Amazon The top pick in our list of best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes complete with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, an ultra-efficient Snapdragon processor, and software support through 2027. Right now, you can snag one of these tablets and save 145 bucks! Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99

14. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon Despite being a few years old, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus still performs with the best of them, thanks to a Snapdragon 865+ processor, vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and an included S Pen stylus. Now pair those specs with a 41% discount and you're looking at a truly fantastic deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $679.99 | Walmart - $679.99