Best Buy shaves $200 OFF the price of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) — but for how long?

This smartphone deal might be worth your time, especially if you liked Motorola's past phones. For the time being, Best Buy has shaved $200 OFF the 512GB configuration of the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus for an overall savings of about 25%. This phone features a very aesthetically pleasing 6.7-inch pOLED display, a nearly two-day battery life, and ultra-fast 68W charging. Beyond the impressive specs, the Motorola Edge Plus also features a beautiful design with its quad-edge curved glass and the so-called "velvet matte" glass on the back.

There are a couple of minor downsides to the Edge Plus, including Motorola's notoriously slow rollout on software updates. In addition, while this phone offers capable cameras and unique photo features, there are a few strange limitations—especially when using 4K or 8K video recording.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-edge-512gb-2023-unlocked-interstellar-black%2F6540585.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is currently offering the 512GB Motorola Edge Plus (2023) for $200 off the normal purchase price! With its quad-curved edgeless design and its colorful 6.7-inch pOLED display, the latest version of the Edge Plus sports a really pretty and easy-to-look-at design. Users also love the super long battery life, which can last up to two days, as well as the speedy 68W charging. Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-MPCamera-Intersteller-161-16x74x8-59%2Fdp%2FB0C2W7YYHM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $699.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fmotorola-edge-2023-512GB-Unlocked%2F3906457313" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $660.00

✅Recommended if: long battery life is a major selling point for you; you prefer phone designs without a traditional bezel; you specifically want something with 512GB of storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for an even cheaper phone or a better deal on one; you're expecting consistent software updates.

The 2023 Motorola Edge Plus sports an updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which offers powerful performance, and impressive efficiency resulting in the phone's nearly two-day battery life. It also boasts a 50MP rear camera, a 12MP front-facing camera, and it takes pretty decent pictures and video. Still, there are some odd issues with recording video in higher resolutions, making it difficult to access the ultrawide or portrait camera modes.

Or, if you're looking for something even cheaper, you might consider going with the more affordable 128GB configuration of the Motorola Edge Plus, or other cheap Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G or the Google Pixel 7a.