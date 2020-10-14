Now that it's officially Prime Day, there are a ton of deals going live every hour at Amazon. If you're on the hunt for a dependable pair of headphones, now's the time to buy. There are some stellar discounts available only during this two-day sale, like today's offer on the Philips Performance PH805 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Though these headphones regularly sell for over $150, today you can score a pair on sale for just $75.42. That's about 50% off $150, and it's also the lowest price these headphones have reached by over $50.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Listen Up!
Philips Performance PH805 Headphones
Grab a pair of the Philips Performance PH805 headphones at over 50% off their regular price. These headphones feature active noise-cancellation and can last for up to 30 hours with each battery charge.
$75.42
$152.50 $77 Off
The Philips Performance PH8-5 headphones feature powerful active noise-cancellation technology that lets you tune out the world around you and focus on whatever you're listening to in the moment. That makes them a great pick for traveling too. They can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and allow you to turn off the noise-cancellation whenever you'd like to conserve power.
Inside, the headphones are packed with 40mm neodymium acoustic drivers for detailed sound and strong bass. There are also built-in touch controls so you can easily play the next song or answer a call hands-free. The integrated microphone with echo cancellation will help with that as well. These headphones can fold flat for easy storage and are compatible with digital voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.
