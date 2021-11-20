After it was done killing flagships, OnePlus tackled the budget phone segment head-on with the Nord series. U.S. residents finally got a taste of cheap Android phones that perform like no other with the Nord N10 5G. The even more affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G followed soon after, to the delight of many Americans.

Despite its inexpensive pricing, the Nord N200 5G looks and feels very much like one of the best OnePlus phones. It outs a gorgeous 6.49-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, giving on-screen movements a certain fluidity. Combined with the lightweight Oxygen OS, you'll have good fun browsing through this device.

For shooting pictures or video clips, the OnePlus Nord N200 sports a triple camera setup on the back. Your data will stay safe and secure in the phone, guarded by the side-mounted fingerprint reader. Alternatively, you can use the 16MP front snapper to utilize face unlock.

The Nord N200 supports 18W fast charging but that will only be needed once in two or three days. Why, you ask? That's because the enormous 5,000mAh battery in the phone takes that long to drain. Factor in the endangered headphone jack and the critically endangered Micro SD slot that are both found in the Nord N200 and you'll be extremely happy with your Black Friday phone purchase.