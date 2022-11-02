Live
Early Black Friday deals LIVE: the best tech deals from all over the web
Take care of your holiday shopping early with these deals.
I'm not sure if you've seen a calendar lately, but it's already November, which means it's time to finalize those holiday shopping lists and get ready for the onslaught of epic Black Friday deals. The big day itself isn't until November 25th, but if you want to beat the crowds, you'll be pleased to learn that there are actually a ton of early Black Friday offers that are live right now.
We've taken it upon ourselves to share these tech deals as they become active, so all you need to do is sit back, relax, and see what kind of offers are added to this page. I'm talking about hefty discounts on some of the best tech around. From brand new flagship phones to laptops and smartwatches, if you're on the hunt for new devices this holiday season, you'll find the best Black Friday deals below.
Again, we'll be updating this list regularly over the next few weeks, so feel free to bookmark it or check back later if you don't find something today. So without further ado, let's take a trip into deal city, starting with a few general links.
General sale links
- Amazon deals page: save big on smartphones, wearables, and more
- Best Buy Black Friday deals: laptops, video games, and appliances
- Walmart's Deals For Days promotion: weekly flash deals on tech
- Samsung early Black Friday deals: epic discounts sitewide
- Target early Black Friday deals: up to 50% off TVs and streaming devices
Other deal hubs
Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?
Best Buy tends to hook it up with great discounts this time of year, and their early Black Friday offerings do not disappoint. Right now, you can grab an ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for just $179, a $200 drop from its regular retail price.
This versatile Chromebook has a vibrant 14-inch FHD touchscreen display with a convertible design that lets you transform the laptop into a tablet in an instant. You'll also get 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core m3 processor, and an HD webcam in a device that weighs just slightly over three pounds. Best Buy will even throw in three free months of YouTube Music, just for kicks.
Kicking things off this morning is a deal that slashes a whopping 33% off the unlocked Google Pixel 6a, a discount that makes the phone cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon.
Even before this historic discount, the Google Pixel 6a offered some incredible bang for your buck, incorporating flagship-quality specs such as an AMOLED display, ultra-powerful Google Tensor chipset, and incredible camera software into a phone that retails for under $450. Will the price of the Google Pixel 6a drop even lower when Black Friday hits? Only time will tell, but this is already a deal worth celebrating.
