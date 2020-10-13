As someone who spends a lot of waking hours covering Prime Day deals , there is nothing more essential to my life at the moment than coffee. The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is having a Prime Day sale of its own with its price down to $44.99. This is a machine that sells for a high of $80 and usually only drops as low as $70 when going on sale. Going all the way down to today's price is crazy. Even last year's holiday sales didn't drop this low.

The mini coffee maker is less than five inches wide so it can fit anywhere. Can brew cups between six and 12 ounces using K-Cup pods and its made in minutes. Remove the drip tray and add a travel mug for easy coffee on the go.

The coffee maker also has an auto off feature that will turn it off 90 seconds after your last brew. If you aren't a fan of the disposable K-Cups, grab a Universal Reusable Coffee Filter and brew your own ground coffee.