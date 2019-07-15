There aren't many headphones that never leave my bag, but the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are one of them. And today for Prime Day they're back to their lowest price ever, $119.99.

Yes, Prime Day just feels like an excuse to spend money on things you don't need, but if you're been holding off buying a pair of truly wireless headphones because they're too expensive, I'd definitely recommend considering the Jabra Elite 65t. At $120, they're the same price as the Galaxy Buds, but they have a fuller sound, better bass and, best of all, they have physical controls that make using them so much better than the finicky touch controls on the Galaxy Buds.

I love basically everything about the Elite 65t's, from the included ear tips, which are super comfortable, to the small carrying case. The only thing I don't love, which I wrote in my review, is the fact that it still uses a Micro-USB port for charging, something that's sure to be replaced by a USB-C port in the inevitable follow-up released later this year.