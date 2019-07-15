There aren't many headphones that never leave my bag, but the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are one of them. And today for Prime Day they're back to their lowest price ever, $119.99.

Yes, Prime Day just feels like an excuse to spend money on things you don't need, but if you're been holding off buying a pair of truly wireless headphones because they're too expensive, I'd definitely recommend considering the Jabra Elite 65t. At $120, they're the same price as the Galaxy Buds, but they have a fuller sound, better bass and, best of all, they have physical controls that make using them so much better than the finicky touch controls on the Galaxy Buds.

I love basically everything about the Elite 65t's, from the included ear tips, which are super comfortable, to the small carrying case. The only thing I don't love, which I wrote in my review, is the fact that it still uses a Micro-USB port for charging, something that's sure to be replaced by a USB-C port in the inevitable follow-up released later this year.

An incredible Prime Day deal

Jabra Elite 65t

Music to your ears

$120 $170 $50 off

The Jabra Elite 65t's are down to their lowest price ever again for Prime Day, and at $120 you definitely want to pick them up if you've been thinking about picking up a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

So why buy these over the Galaxy Buds, or the latest AirPods, or even the discounted Bose SoundSport Free? While Jabra doesn't do everything the best, it does everything well, and I've yet to find a person who's used the Elite 65t's and doesn't have overwhelmingly positive things to say about them.

Here's what I wrote about the sound quality in my review:

Let's start with the sound quality: for truly wireless earbuds, it's very good. Part of the praise goes to the design. Unless the tube shape of the AirPods, Jabra's take is a little more rounded, with a minor "Bluetooth headset" protrusion that puts the noise-canceling microphones nearer one's mouth. Once inserted in the ear — the box comes with three silicone tip sizes — there's a tremendous amount of passive isolation, which ensures a most robust bass response than your typical earbuds.

If you're looking for a neutral frequency response you should look elsewhere. These are tuned for easy listening, with an over-emphasis on the low-end and a suppression of the highs, which all but eliminates the brightness commonly found in genres like classical and jazz. Conversely, they sound great for compressed streams of thumping hip-hop or droning EDM, or for podcasts, which I spent most of my time listening to with one just bud in my ear. That flexibility is why I enjoy using products like this — when the one earbud goes empty, you just swap it out and pop the depleted one back in the battery case.

For most people, the sound signature is going to be perfect for music. It's also a blast listening to just one of these at a time for podcasts, and they work super reliably. They also have great battery life and Jabra has incredible customer support.

So what do you think? Are you going to pick up a pair of discounted Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for Prime Day? Let me know in the comments below.

