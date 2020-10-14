When considering which TV to buy this Prime Day, you definitely need to look at one of the latest LG OLED TV models. Both the 55" and 65" models are on sale for 20% off right now — a discount that's rarely available — and represent the very best in TV technology you can buy for your home. If the absolute best picture quality matters to you, if you need perfect black levels, a perfect 4K picture, an eye-watering 120Hz refresh rate, or just a great OS that powers the experience, an LG OLED TV should be your first choice. When looking for a TV, the choices are dizzying. Aside from choosing between the cleverly marketed QLED (which is a fancy LCD TV) and the many different manufacturers that now make OLED TVs, there's certainly no obvious choice upfront. But here's something to consider: LG has been making OLED TVs for years. It was the pioneer in OLED TV tech — a position many thought Samsung would take after pioneering OLED displays on smartphones — and it's been adding to and perfecting its manufacturing tech every single year.

LG OLED55CXPUA (55-inch) The 55-inch LG OLED CX is on sale for 20% off ($403) on Prime Day, making this perfectly-sized TV the best fit for your living room. $1,597 at Amazon

LG OLED65CXPUA (65-inch) The LG OLED CX 65-inch is an impressive 18% off ($503) for Prime Day, so it's easier to upgrade your TV and get a bigger size at the same time. $2,297 at Amazon

A picture of perfection

LG OLED TVs are already some of the most beautiful looking TVs, even when they're off. OLED technology gives LG the ability to make these as thin as a pane of glass, and you'll be sure to impress anyone who walks into your home with your new near-paper-thin TV. On top of that, the bezels around the display are almost non-existent, making it appear like the TV picture is just sitting on the wall and not within a TV frame. You can use the included stand to set it on an entertainment shelf or easily mount it to your wall with any 55-65-inch TV wall mount that uses standard VESA screws.

But it's not just about a beautiful and sturdy build — the picture quality from an LG OLED is unmatched, especially when compared to LCD and QLED TVs. The first thing you'll notice is the perfect picture quality, achieved, in part, by OLED's perfect black levels. This creates an infinite contrast ratio between pixels, which simply means that the colors or brightness of one pixel will not affect the other. No matter how good an LCD's local-dimming solutions are, you're always going to have worse contrast than an OLED.

Contrast is especially important in a world where HDR has quickly become the benchmark of image quality. It allows the TV to truly create ultra-dark and ultra-bright areas without affecting each other negatively. Each pixel comprises four sub-pixels that can perfectly blend colors: one blue, one red, one green, and one white. This design helps an LG OLED TV achieve perfect colors and, when combined with a Dolby Vision or HDR 10 movie or TV program, will create the most natural-looking picture you've ever seen. Unlike an LCD or QLED, you can look at an LG OLED from any angle without worrying about the picture quality significantly degrading. That's because of OLED's innate ability to produce its own light instead of relying on a large backlight behind a section of pixels. That means no matter where your seating is in the room; everyone will get a picture of perfection from the TV. LG also outfits their OLED TVs with an advanced anti-glare coating, so open windows or bright lights won't ruin the picture, either. Ready for next-gen gaming

If you're gearing up to buy a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, you know that 4K isn't the only thing that matters in the upcoming next-generation — 120Hz is going to make a huge difference, too! So why settle for a TV that can't give you both of these things at the same time? Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are designed to deliver 4K gaming at 120Hz, and an LG OLED TV can deliver this next-generation gaming quality. Previous-generations of TVs were able to fo 4K or 120Hz, but not usually 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate. That, coupled with the new 3rd-generation a9 processor inside, means you'll be getting the absolute best picture quality for next-generation gaming. On top of that, PC gamers like myself, who hook their gaming PCs up to their living room TV, will be thrilled to know that both sizes of LG CX OLEDs on sale for Prime Day support NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync. In other words, no matter what your gaming hardware choice is, you'll be able to get the highest resolutions and framerates from your gaming PC for the ultimate PC gaming experience.