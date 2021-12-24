Last-minute Christmas presents are often a source of frustration, but they don't have to be if buying for the TV and movie fans in your life with these digital Disney Plus gift cards and Netflix credit gift cards. Whether you're reading this on Christmas Eve, or on the big day itself, you don't have to worry about delivery times as these gifts are digital and come as a code with instant delivery. so even if you're stuck on a train, or in the passenger seat of the car on your way to visit family, you can still get it all sorted. The below streaming services are commonly found apps on modern smart TVs, phones, and tablets.

There are a few options available for some of our favorite streaming services out there. Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are the main options as all offer gifting options. You might have to get a bit more creative to gift someone HBO Max, as shown further down this page.

Last-minute streaming gift cards:

Disney Plus 12-month subscription $79.99 / £79.90 Disney Plus has never been better. It's only been around a couple of years, but it's already one of the biggest streaming services in the world. Packed with pretty much every Disney movie ever, you'll find all the Marvel and Star Wars movies (not to mention some new, big-budget, TV spin-offs, National Geographic programming and more. An important note for this as a gift though, this code will only work for new subscribers, so it's no good for anyone that already has Disney Plus as this won't stack on top. Baffling decision right there, Disney. When purchasing this item you have the option of sending the code to yourself, or arranging for it to be emailed to a recipient and date of your choosing. See at DisneyPlus.com Netflix credit gift cards Ah Netflix, the old favorite and unlike the Disney Plus subscription above, you don't have to worry about the recipient already being a subscriber as they can add this credit to their existing account. Depending on what Netflix tier they're on, prices run at $9, $14, or $18 a month if that helps you choose the amount you want to send to them. Codes can be retrieved for you to pass onto the recipient shortly after purchase. $30 / $60 / £100 at Walmart

$30 / $60 / £100 at Best Buy Amazon Prime membership Note: you'll have to login to your Amazon account to see this product. Amazon Prime membership isn't just about free and speedy delivery of purchases, it comes with a huge library of movies and TV shows to enjoy on TV, tablet, and mobile. Options for you to have emailed to someone as a gift include three and 12-month subscriptions. This won't automatically renew either, so you're not on the hook after the original time purchased. If they're already a member, they'll be offered a swap for a regular Amazon gift card of equivalent value. $39 - $119 at Amazon

Another option you might want to consider is a Hulu gift card, also available by email delivery from Walmart. As for HBO Max, the streaming service does not have any sort of gift card option running right now. So your only option is sharing you own login, or perhaps creating an account for the recipient with a new email address and giving them the details to get themselves logged in. There are various deals available with prices starting at $9.99 a month at HBOMax.com and annual subscriptions are available which save you 16% compared to paying monthly. HBO Max is the only way you can watch Matrix Resurrections online too.

If you're after some other gift card options, we've added some retailers to check out below. Be sure to double check if they're listed as digital/email delivery as otherwise they might be a physical gift card, which won't arrive in time for Christmas. And if you're looking to upgrade your streaming tech at home, be sure to take a look at our best streaming devices guide.

Shop gift cards at: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Target | CDKeys