After Christmas sales: $50 off Pixel Watch, $79 TVs, Chromebooks for $89, and more
Fresh deals are rolling out now at all the big stores.
The Holiday deals season is still going strong, and we're now into the After Christmas Sales events. So if Santa forgot a few things from your list or you were waiting to get the gift-buying sorted before treating yourself, you might find what you're looking for today.
Christmas Day itself is a mix of new deals and a few hot offers remaining from the season's ongoing December sales. So we are expecting a few fresh discounts to go live tomorrow too. Perhaps not so much on items that are already on sale, but if you've had your eye on a certain item and it's currently back at full price, then a deal might be just around the corner for you on December 26, or perhaps even the January sales. Just don't pay the full MSRP; it hurts our souls when you're forced to do that.
Highlights include TVs from just $79 again at Best Buy (opens in new tab), now improved with a free Echo Dot speaker. Sure, they're not the best TVs in the world, but they are more than okay if you're looking to save lots of cash on a smart TV. If you're a gamer looking for a superb offer, we've highlighted multiple LG C2 OLED deals further down the page.
The super popular Pixel Watch is $50 off (opens in new tab), matching its best-ever price. Phone deals are also starting to heat up with tempting cuts on the most recent Pixel 7 line, and if you have anything decent to trade in, you could get a Z Fold 4 for half-price. Or, if you've just got a new phone but want to cut down those monthly bills, be sure to take a look at some of the MVNO deals from the likes of Mint and Visible. We've got you covered for headphones, laptops, and more too. We'll keep updating this page with new offers as they roll in.(opens in new tab)
After Christmas phone deals
- Google Pixel 7:
$599$499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro:
$899$749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:
$1799$899 (with trade-in) at Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel 6:
$599$431 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro:
$899$616 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mint Mobile: 6 months FREE service with new phones and 6-month plans (opens in new tab)
- Visible mobile: trade-in deals, gift card incentives, and more (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get a FREE phone with a new line (opens in new tab)
- AT&T: Free flagship phones via trade-in (opens in new tab)
- More deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)
After Christmas smartwatch / fitness tracker deals
- Google Pixel Watch:
$349$299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Charge 5:
$149$99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Inspire 3:
$99$79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Luxe:
$129$99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit Versa 4:
$229$158 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:
$199$169 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm):
$279$239 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm):
$309$269 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE (1st gen):
$279$199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4:
$329$179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Garmin Venu 2 Plus:
$449$349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra:
$299$199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- More smartwatch deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)
- More fitness tracker deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)
After Christmas headphone deals
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones:
$399$349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds:
$279$179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds:
$224$128 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones:
$329$249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Beats Solo 3 headphones:
$199$129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds:
$199$149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Beats Studio Buds:
$149$89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- More headphone deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)
- More earbud deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)
After Christmas TV deals
- HD TVs from $79 and get a free Echo Dot speaker at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 OLED 4K TV (55-inch):
$1599$1299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 OLED 4K TV (48-inch):
$1399$1049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 OLED 4K TV (42-inch):
$1596$796 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- TCL Class 5 Series 4K TV (65-inch):
$599$499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Hisense Class U8H 4K TV (65-inch):
$1399$899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- More deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)
After Christmas laptop & Chromebook deals
- Lenovo Chromebook 3:
$219$89 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop:
$249$149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook
$429$296 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Gateway Ultra Slim 14 laptop:
$299$229 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED laptop:
$549$449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Galaxy Chromebook Go from $74.99 (via trade-in) at Samsung (opens in new tab)
- HP Pavilion 15 laptop:
$999$649 @ HP (opens in new tab)
- Sony Vaio FE laptop:
$699$599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- More chromebook deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)
- More laptop deals: Dell (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)
- More gaming laptop deals: Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab)
