Whether you've pre-ordered a PS5 or an Xbox Series X or S (or even if you're just considering picking one up the next time it's in stock), you'll get the best experience with a beautiful 4K HDR TV, and Vizio's latest deal on its 55-inch OLED TV seems like the perfect option. Not only is it beautifully sharp and vibrant, it has a stunning slim design with virtually non-existent bezels, fully immersing you in your favorite games and movies.

Right now's the perfect time to upgrade your TV. Not just because Black Friday is right around the corner with killer deals on TVs of all sizes and price ranges, but because the new generation of gaming consoles are finally on their way.

This Vizio TV has a gorgeous, modern design and supports standards like Dolby Vision HDR and 120fps gaming. It's a perfect companion for any of the latest next-gen consoles, and works equally well with smart home devices and voice assistants.

So what makes this Vizio TV worth buying over other 55-inch models? For one, it features an OLED panel — that means that in addition to the ultra-vibrant colors, black pixels are completely turned off, giving you stunning levels of contrast. That OLED panel pairs nicely with the incredibly slim bezels, giving the OLED55-H1 an extremely clean and modern look that screams high-end.

From a gaming perspective, this TV supports a 4K signal at up to 120 FPS, making it great not just for the new generation of consoles, but for TVs as well. It even supports Dolby Vision HDR, meaning it can handle footage from the iPhone 12.

You can also control the TV with your preferred voice assistant, thanks to Vizio's SmartCast OS. It supports Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, any of which you can use to play shows or even cast video from your security camera or video doorbell. Of course, you can cast content from your phone to the TV, as well.

Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV is usually a penny shy of $1,300, but during this early Black Friday sale, you can get it for $400 off at just $900 from Best Buy. There's just one catch: you need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of this deal, but luckily even a free account will suffice.