This past March, Fitbit announced a heap of new wearables for its product lineup, including the Versa Lite and Inspire series. While those have been available to purchase for a few months, Fitbit's just now getting around to launch its kid-focused tracker, the Ace 2.

The Fitbit Ace 2 has a rugged case surrounding the actual tracker to ensure it doesn't get damaged throughout the daily life of an active youngster. It's also swim-proof and rated for up to five days of battery life on one charge.

You'll find the expected all-day activity tracking on the Ace 2, and per CDC recommendations, it'll encourage kids to get at least 60 minutes of active time per day. There's also sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, alarms, timer/stopwatch, and call alerts.

Kids can see all of their tracked activity on the Fitbit mobile app through a special Kid View. Similarly, parents/guardians can use the Parent View on their phone and manage child accounts, see how much activity their kid(s) is getting, and approve friend requests.

If you want to pick one up for your kid, the Fitbit Ace 2 is available for purchase now in Night Sky and Watermelon for $70.