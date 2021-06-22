Smart home security cameras are a must these days, but as we all know, covering every corner of our homes can be a little pricey — especially if you need a wire-free camera system. With Amazon's biggest shopping event, Prime Day , in full swing, now is the absolute best time to stock up on smart home accessories like this two camera wireless security kit from eufy. Now just $150, the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam kit gives you the ability to keep an eye on your home from anywhere in the world with crystal-clear HD visuals, app controls, and free local recording without a subscription.

eufy's two-camera security kit gives you freedom from wires and subscriptions with 180-day battery life and local recording. An integrated floodlight and 1080p HD resolution allow you to see in color at night.

As the name suggests, the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit includes two IP65 weather-resistant wireless cameras and the HomeBase 2 hub. eufy's cameras stream and record video in 1080p HD resolution with a 140-degree wide field of view. Camera controls and playback are found in the eufy Security app available for free on Android and iOS.

The eufyCam 2C cameras also feature an integrated LED floodlight that enables color night vision for short distances. For more coverage during the dark, you can switch the cameras over to the more traditional infrared view, which provides a black and white image of all of the happenings around your home.

Other highlights include two-way audio, people detection, 16GB of onboard memory, and support for all major voice assistants. Through Google Home and Amazon Alexa, you can summon a live feed on-demand, and with Apple's HomeKit, you can take advantage of 10 days of rolling cloud storage if you have a paid iCloud subscription.

Once you get those set up, grab a few extra eufyCam 2C cameras at the link below. When purchased individually, these cameras are $30 off for Prime Day, making them the best home security camera value you'll find anywhere.

eufyCam 2C Individual eufyCam 2C cameras usually sell for $100, but Prime Day knocks those down to $70 apiece. That's a perfect way to add coverage to your DIY home security system without breaking the bank or skimping out on important features! $70 at Amazon