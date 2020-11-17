You might think that Black Friday is all about saving on big tech purchases and home appliances, but it's a great time to save on apps and software too with a bunch of brands offering deals at the same time. IPVanish, for example, is offering up to 76% off its VPN subscriptions for a limited time. All of its plans are discounted with the best savings on the 1-year plan.

Protect yourself and access region-restricted content with a VPN subscription from as little as $2.91 a month with this discounted annual plan. Not only are you saving 76% but you'll also nab 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost.

That 1-year plan has fallen to just $34.99, down from $144, which equates to just $2.91 per month meaning you can try out one of the best VPN services for yourself without breaking the bank. On top of the VPN discount, you also get 250GB of cloud storage with SugarSync at no extra cost which is definitely nice to have. Monthly and quarterly plans are also seeing some savings.

VPNs are really useful for our increasingly internet-connected lives. They help you shield your sensitive data as well as letting you access content that would otherwise be blocked in your geographic region.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than many other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

The added bonus of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage could be a timely solution if you're now working from home as it provides an easy way to share files remotely with coworkers. Even if you're not getting work done from your home, it never hurts to have an extra backup for your important documents and photos.

It's well worth snagging a subscription at this discounted price while you can. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind, so you can try IPVanish out risk-free. If it's not for you, you can always check out our list of the best VPN deals for some alternative options.