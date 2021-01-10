Trend setter Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus All encompassing Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is definitely the mainstream go-to for pressure cookers. It has many amazing features such as pressure cooking, sauteing, rice cooker, Sous Vide, yogurt maker, and many more. $120 at Amazon Pros Custom programing for specific temperature and time

Easy to read display

Available in 6-quart and 8-quart

All accessories fit inside the Instant Pot for easy storage Cons No touchscreen

Not many add-on accessories with purchase The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer is truly an all in one game-changer. Not only does it have most of the features offered by the Instant Pot, but it also offers the air frying option. The only real limitation here is its size. Unfortunately, scaling up or down is not an option. $219 at Amazon Pros Built-in air fryer

Its also a dehydrator

Comes with a recipe book

True one-pot cooking Cons Needing a second lid for pressure cooking

Not all accessories store inside the pot

Only one size

Additional accessories needed for some features

The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus or the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro would be a great addition to any kitchen, giving you the ability to clear off those countertops and save some space. They both boast several different functionalities, but one of these offers a bit more than the other, making it the all in one game-changer. Which multi-function pressure cooker will reign supreme?

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus vs. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro: What's going on under the lid?

Before you buy, you want to make sure you're getting a device that will suit your lifestyle. Factor in everything from your counter real estate to the size of your family, and break down the functions you may actually need. If you're only looking for a rice cooker and a saute pan, one option may suit you better. Let's see what both of these cookers can do.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer Pressure Cooker Yes Yes Sous Vide Yes Yes Saute Pan Yes No Slow Cooker Yes Yes Food Warmer Yes Yes Steamer Yes Yes Air fryer No Yes Bake/Roast No Yes Broil No Yes Dehydrate No Yes Inner pot dishwasher safe Yes Yes Size 6-Quart, 8-Quart 6.5-Quart Power 1200w 1460w Power Supply 120V-60Hz 120V-60Hz Weight 13.01lb 22.05lb Dimensions (inches) 13 x 12.7 x 12.8 13.35 x 13.19 x 13.15

When taking an inside look, they are pretty comparable. The Ninja Foodi draws a little more power, but that's expected when adding air frying capabilities. It's also almost double the weight, but adding new features that require different hardware will make things a bit beefier. However, it shouldn't take up much more countertop real estate. So, let's take a close look at what sets these devices apart.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus vs. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro: Raising the bar for pressure cookers

When you think Instant Pot and Ninja Foodi, the first thing that comes to mind is probably pressure cooker, but they're so much more. Both options act as a pressure cooker, sous vide, slow cooker, food warmer, steamer, sauté pan, and a yogurt maker.

The Instant Pot has been holding it down as the leading pressure cooker, but the Ninja Foodi took it a step farther and acts as an air fryer, broiler, dehydrator, and gives you the ability to bake and roast, all in one pot! So, with the Ninja Foodi, if you want to, you can pressure cook a dish and then finish it off with the air fryer. All you have to do to make this happen is change the lid.

Let's talk a little about hardware. Both come with the body of the appliance, a pressure locking lid, and an inner pot. The Instant Pot comes with a stainless steel steam rack with long handles and an extra sealing ring. On the other hand, the Ninja Foodi comes with a nesting broil rack, a 4.6-quart Cook & Crisp plate, and a pressure cooking lid. The air frying lid comes attached, and to pressure cook, you just open the air frying lid and put on the pressure lid.

They both come with an inner pot, which is pretty standard. The Ninja Foodi's pot is non-stick, and that's where the fun stuff stops. However, the Instant Pot is stainless steel and can be used not only in your Instant Pot but also on gas, electric, or induction cooktops. It even comes with easy-grip handles so you can move the pot while hot.

Finally, a big plus for both is that both inner pots and all accessories are dishwasher safe, making clean up even easier.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus vs. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro: Size, price, and safety

When it comes to selecting a cooker to fit your lifestyle, size is a factor. The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus and Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Proa are pretty comparable size at 6-quart and 6.5-quart, and they will both get the job done if you're cooking for four to six people. However, the Instant Pot also offers an 8-quart version of this model. So, if you have more to cook for, the Instant Pot may be the better option.

Price can be a factor when choosing an appliance, so getting the most bang for your buck is important in today's economy. At nearly $100 difference between the two, some pause is to be expected. Is one worth almost $100 more? Absolutely. The Instant Pot clocking in at $120 for the 6-quart model is pretty average, coming with all the standard features of a newer pressure cooker.

Price can be a factor when choosing an appliance, so getting the most bang for your buck is important in today's economy.

The Ninja Foodi's price tag can be a little intimidating, coming in around $230, but think about all you're getting. If you ever intended to pick up an air fryer, then this appliance pays for itself and saves you money in the long run.

Looking at safety, pressure cookers of olde were prone to exploding. No, really; it happened. But all models of both brands come with several safety features to make sure this doesn't happen to you. They come with a steam release valve to release excess pressure and an anti-block shield to prevent food from getting stuck in the valve. Automatic temperature controls regulate the heating to ensure the inner pot remains with a safe temperature range and overheat (burn) protection.

A word to the wise; the overheat protection could trip if you don't deglaze your pan after sautéing. This could happen with either model. These are just a few of the basics that you may encounter. Most of the other safety features are on the inside. You wouldn't necessarily encounter them regularly, but rest assured, they have worked very hard to give you the safest appliance possible.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus vs. Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro: Which should you buy?

They are both great appliances at the end of the day, but the Ninja Foodi definitely comes out on top here. The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro helps you forgo purchasing extra appliances like an air fryer or dehydrator. It will not only save you money in the long run, but it frees up more of that coveted countertop real estate.

Let's not write off the Instant Pot, though. If air frying isn't your jam, or you already own one you love, then save the extra money and grab one of these. They're super reliable, safe, and will serve your family for years to come.

Mainstream favorite Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure cooker that lives up to its name If you're looking for a pressure cooker that is backed by one of the most popular brands in its class, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is for you. We just wish it went a little farther with its capabilities. $120 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy