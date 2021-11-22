It's safe to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best Android phones you can get your hands on at the moment. The phone has similar hardware to the Galaxy S21+, but the fact that it folds down makes it that much more exciting. And retailing for $999, it costs the same as the Galaxy S21+ as well.
Samsung has incentivized its latest foldables quite heavily following their launch, but Walmart's latest offer takes things to a whole new level. As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is offering up to $750 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3, with the effective cost of the phone down to $250. Obviously, there are a few caveats: the deal comes with an instant $500 e-gift card from Walmart, and if you're trading in an older device, you get an additional $250 e-gift card, bringing the total to $750.
The deal is valid on the AT&T and Verizon models of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and isn't available with the unlocked models. You'll see the offer kicking in at 3pm ET exclusively for Walmart Plus members, with general availability starting from 7pm ET and valid through December 3.
If you're not trading in another device, you still get $500 off on what is arguably one of the best foldable phones in the market. I'm partial to the Z Fold 3 as I like the fold-out design and the larger screen real estate, but for portability, the Z Flip 3 cannot be beat.
Save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features the same caliber of hardware as the Galaxy S21+, but the foldable design makes it much more portable. More than anything else, it's fun to close the screen when you're done using the phone. Combine that with the hardware and the fact that you get a $500 gift card from Walmart, and this is easily one of the best phone deals you'll find today.
Walmart Plus
The best way to get your hands on this Z Flip 3 is to subscribe to Walmart's Plus membership. The deal goes live for members four hours before it is available to the general public, and that alone makes it worthy of consideration. Also, there are going to be hundreds of additional deals going live over the coming days at the retailer, so now is as good a time as any to see what Walmart Plus has to offer.
The big deal with this generation of foldables is the added durability; for the first time, Samsung's phones feel just as reliable in day-to-day use as its regular flagships. I've used the Z Fold 3 for well over two months now — closing the hinge a few dozen times a day — and it hasn't had any issues. Same goes for the Z Flip 3 as well, and when you factor in the hardware, cameras, and the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's easy to see why this phone is a viable alternative to the S21+.
So if you're looking to switch to a foldable and have been waiting for a good deal, now is the time to do so. With up to $750 off, you're essentially getting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for next to nothing, and that makes it one of the best Black Friday Android phone deals around.
