It's safe to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best Android phones you can get your hands on at the moment. The phone has similar hardware to the Galaxy S21+, but the fact that it folds down makes it that much more exciting. And retailing for $999, it costs the same as the Galaxy S21+ as well.

Samsung has incentivized its latest foldables quite heavily following their launch, but Walmart's latest offer takes things to a whole new level. As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is offering up to $750 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3, with the effective cost of the phone down to $250. Obviously, there are a few caveats: the deal comes with an instant $500 e-gift card from Walmart, and if you're trading in an older device, you get an additional $250 e-gift card, bringing the total to $750.

The deal is valid on the AT&T and Verizon models of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and isn't available with the unlocked models. You'll see the offer kicking in at 3pm ET exclusively for Walmart Plus members, with general availability starting from 7pm ET and valid through December 3.

If you're not trading in another device, you still get $500 off on what is arguably one of the best foldable phones in the market. I'm partial to the Z Fold 3 as I like the fold-out design and the larger screen real estate, but for portability, the Z Flip 3 cannot be beat.

Save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3