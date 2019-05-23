If you were to just judge it by the name, one would assume Amazon Prime Day 2019 would last for just 24 hours, a full day, but that's not the case. The first few years, Amazon stared the event in the morning, and ended it at night, but two years ago the event spread to a 30 hour span, and then last year it was 36 hours. While Amazon has yet to announce any official details about this year's Prime Day event, if we had to guess we would put our money on the event lasting even longer this year, up to 48 hours.

Back in 2017, Amazon reserved the first few hours of the event to offer exclusive deals for Voice Shoppers only. This meant you had to have an Echo device in order to order the items via an Alexa voice command, but last year there was no exclusive period for that. As the event gets bigger, Amazon stretches it to last longer and longer. Last year the company boasted millions of deals throughout the span of Prime Day, and there's no way we could see them taming that down any.

In 2019, we're anticipating Amazon at the very least matches the 36 hours, but more likely is that the company will actually extend the event to be even longer. Odds are we see something closer to 48 hours, maybe starting mid-day Monday and running through mid-day Wednesday to attract the most shoppers.

We will be updating this as soon as we hear more official information from Amazon, so be sure to stay tuned.