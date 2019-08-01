What you need to know
- Press renders showing Fitbit's upcoming Versa 2 smartwatch have leaked.
- The press renders suggest the Versa 2 will look fairly similar to the original Versa.
- Fitbit Versa 2 is expected to be announced soon, although no specific release date has been confirmed so far.
The Fitbit Versa, which was launched in March last year, is arguably the best smartwatch that the company has made so far. Press renders showing Fitbit's second-generation Versa have now leaked, courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass.
Leaked press renders of the Fitbit Versa 2 suggest the upcoming wearable will look nearly identical to the first generation Versa. It will have a similar square-ish display as its predecessor, along with an anodized aluminum casing and a "PurePulse" heart-rate monitor on the back. One of the renders also reveals the upcoming smartwatch will have Alexa support. However, instead of the three physical buttons on the first-generation model, Versa 2 will only have a single physical button. Fitbit has gotten rid of the two buttons on the right side.
The second-generation Versa is expected to retain all the key features of the original model, although there is still no information available on the major upgrades that it will bring to the table. There is no word on the release date either.
Thanks to its lightweight design, excellent battery life, and a ton of great features, the Versa proved a hit among consumers. Fitbit shipped over 1 million units of the smartwatch in just the first two months. Unfortunately, the Versa Lite, which was launched in March this year as a more affordable version of Versa, failed to achieve similar success. Fitbit recently confirmed while announcing its Q2 2019 earnings that its smartwatch revenue dropped by 27 percent over last year, as a result of weak Versa Lite sales.
Fitbit Versa
The Fitbit Versa is a relatively affordable smartwatch that offers a lightweight design, customizable clock faces, heart rate tracking, personalized on-screen workouts, and a number of other fitness-related functions.
