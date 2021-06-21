Amazon kicked off Prime Day with a bang this morning, launching hundreds of thousands of deals in its annual savings extravaganza. You can save on pretty much anything during the event but, being a tech-focused site, our readers tend to skew that way with their purchases.

Wouldn't it be interesting to find out the most popular deals among our readers? Wonder no more! The below list features the top-selling tech deals among our readership. Since our readers are a discerning bunch, the below list allows you to cut through a lot of the noise on Prime Day and find the best stuff that's on offer. Let's dive in.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Ausdom Webcam 1080p

Ausdom 1080p Webcam | $31 off

It may come as a surprise to many, but the top-selling item among our readers thus far is not a first-party Amazon device but a 1080p webcam. Perhaps it's the work from home crowd using the sale to nab an essential upgrade or the fact that it's 44% off, but this one's a must-buy according to our readers.

$39.09 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off

Amazon taking 50% off its Fire TV Stick 4K was always going to be a winner on Prime Day, especially given the fact you can get one with three months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ throw in for free. At this price, it's worth having one plugged into every TV in the house.

$24.99 at Amazon
AirPods Pro render

Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off

This one may come as a surprise for our Android-leaning audience, but Apple's AirPods Pro are proving extremely popular this Prime Day. Perhaps it's because they are almost 25% off and down to their best price in months. If you fancy a set of the ANC earbuds, now's the time to buy.

$189.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off

Whether you're all-in on Alexa or you're just getting set up with a smart home, it's hard to say no to an Echo Dot at 50% off and our readers are proving that. This is one of the unmissable deals of Prime Day this year, sitting squarely in impulse-buy territory.

$24.99 at Amazon
Echo Auto

Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off

Another Amazon dealing proving that cheap + Echo device = plenty of sales on Prime Day. Take Alexa for a spin with the vehicle-mounted Echo Auto down to just $15. At that price, you can get one for every car you own without breaking the bank.

$14.99 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods | $40 off

Another Apple device on our list and it's AirPods again, this time the entry-level version. Sales of these true wireless 'buds were surely boosted earlier today when they fell to $100, though they are now back at $119 which is still a respectable $40 discount.

$119 at Amazon
Amazon Fire Tv Stick 2021 Render

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off

Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick is 42% off, offering HD streams for just $23. That's the lowest this new model has gone so far. It includes the updated Alexa Remote with TV controls and app shortcuts. That 3-month Disney Bundle deal applies here, too, boosting the value of this offer further.

$22.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off

We love our headphones here at AC and so do our readers. Our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones is down to a new all-time low price with over $100 off so it's no surprise that it's on the list of best-selling items so far on Prime Day.

$248 at Amazon
Samsung T5

Samsung T5 Portable SSD | $15 off at Amazon

There's no such thing as too much storage space and Prime Day is a great chance to buy some more with a bunch of microSD card, hard drive, and SSD deals. The Samsung T5 is a popular choice among our readers, perhaps because it is $80 off in the 2TB capacity — a new record low.

$199.99 at Amazon
Blink Mini Smart Camera

Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon

Prime members can save 43% on the indoor Blink Mini camera at Amazon, dropping its price down to a new low at just $20. The 3-pack is also on sale for only $50, making each camera even cheaper.

$19.99 at Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Roku Streaming Stick+ | $11 off

The Roku Streaming Stick+ competes with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, though it's discounted less frequently throughout the year. That's possibly why our readers are jumping at the chance to save over 20% on one. It's also not a Prime-exclusive deal so anyone can snag this price.

$39 at Amazon
Ipad 10 2 Space Gray

Apple iPad | $30 off

Since there are very few good Android tablets, especially at this price point, it's no surprise that Apple's iPad has been climbing our top-sellers' list all morning. At $30 off, you're scoring Apple's entry-level 2020 tablet at one of its best prices ever.

$299 at Amazon
Amazon Echo 4th Gen Blue Official Render

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $40 off

Amazon's diminutive smart speaker isn't getting all the attention today as the regular-sized Echo is also proving very popular at $60. Prime members are nabbing a 40% discount with this deal which makes it much more affordable to add another smart speaker to your setup.

$59.99 at Amazon
Sandisk 128gb Nintendo Switch Micro Sd

SanDisk 128GB microSD Card for Nintendo Switch | $10 off

Though it's more expensive than similar microSD cards of the same capacity, this Nintendo Licensed version of SanDisk's 128GB card has proven popular. Its price has been between $23 and $25 so far today making it appealing to Switch fans despite this not being a huge saving on its regular price.

$24.80 at Amazon
Razer Black Shark V

Razer BlackShark V2 | $20 off

Our gaming fans are uniting behind this 20% discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 headset. That might not seem like a huge saving, but it's never actually gone lower than this before.

$79.99 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge

Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off

With a price just $1 shy of its all-time low, it's no surprise that the popular Fitbit Charge 4 has been flying off the virtual shelves this Prime Day. The deal applies to both the black and rosewood colorways as well as the Special Edition version.

$99.95 at Amazon
Wd Black P

WD Black P50 External SSD | $50 off

This isn't a new deal for Prime Day, but it is a $50 discount on a popular external 1TB SSD for Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac gamers. Other capacities are also discounted by as much as $200 in Prime Day-exclusive deals.

$199.99 at Amazon

While it's clear that Amazon device deals are proving to be popular (as always), there are a few surprises in the above list. We're keeping our readers up to speed on all of the best Prime Day deals throughout the two-day event so you can always get the best price on what you want.

