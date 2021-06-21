Amazon kicked off Prime Day with a bang this morning, launching hundreds of thousands of deals in its annual savings extravaganza. You can save on pretty much anything during the event but, being a tech-focused site, our readers tend to skew that way with their purchases.
Wouldn't it be interesting to find out the most popular deals among our readers? Wonder no more! The below list features the top-selling tech deals among our readership. Since our readers are a discerning bunch, the below list allows you to cut through a lot of the noise on Prime Day and find the best stuff that's on offer. Let's dive in.
- : Ausdom 1080p Webcam | $31 off
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off
- : Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off
- : Apple AirPods | $40 off
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off
- : Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
- : Samsung T5 Portable SSD | $15 off at Amazon
- : Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
- : Roku Streaming Stick+ | $11 off
- : Apple iPad | $30 off
Ausdom 1080p Webcam | $31 off
It may come as a surprise to many, but the top-selling item among our readers thus far is not a first-party Amazon device but a 1080p webcam. Perhaps it's the work from home crowd using the sale to nab an essential upgrade or the fact that it's 44% off, but this one's a must-buy according to our readers.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
Amazon taking 50% off its Fire TV Stick 4K was always going to be a winner on Prime Day, especially given the fact you can get one with three months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ throw in for free. At this price, it's worth having one plugged into every TV in the house.
Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
This one may come as a surprise for our Android-leaning audience, but Apple's AirPods Pro are proving extremely popular this Prime Day. Perhaps it's because they are almost 25% off and down to their best price in months. If you fancy a set of the ANC earbuds, now's the time to buy.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off
Whether you're all-in on Alexa or you're just getting set up with a smart home, it's hard to say no to an Echo Dot at 50% off and our readers are proving that. This is one of the unmissable deals of Prime Day this year, sitting squarely in impulse-buy territory.
Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off
Another Amazon dealing proving that cheap + Echo device = plenty of sales on Prime Day. Take Alexa for a spin with the vehicle-mounted Echo Auto down to just $15. At that price, you can get one for every car you own without breaking the bank.
Apple AirPods | $40 off
Another Apple device on our list and it's AirPods again, this time the entry-level version. Sales of these true wireless 'buds were surely boosted earlier today when they fell to $100, though they are now back at $119 which is still a respectable $40 discount.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off
Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick is 42% off, offering HD streams for just $23. That's the lowest this new model has gone so far. It includes the updated Alexa Remote with TV controls and app shortcuts. That 3-month Disney Bundle deal applies here, too, boosting the value of this offer further.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
We love our headphones here at AC and so do our readers. Our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones is down to a new all-time low price with over $100 off so it's no surprise that it's on the list of best-selling items so far on Prime Day.
Samsung T5 Portable SSD | $15 off at Amazon
There's no such thing as too much storage space and Prime Day is a great chance to buy some more with a bunch of microSD card, hard drive, and SSD deals. The Samsung T5 is a popular choice among our readers, perhaps because it is $80 off in the 2TB capacity — a new record low.
Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
Prime members can save 43% on the indoor Blink Mini camera at Amazon, dropping its price down to a new low at just $20. The 3-pack is also on sale for only $50, making each camera even cheaper.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $11 off
The Roku Streaming Stick+ competes with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, though it's discounted less frequently throughout the year. That's possibly why our readers are jumping at the chance to save over 20% on one. It's also not a Prime-exclusive deal so anyone can snag this price.
Apple iPad | $30 off
Since there are very few good Android tablets, especially at this price point, it's no surprise that Apple's iPad has been climbing our top-sellers' list all morning. At $30 off, you're scoring Apple's entry-level 2020 tablet at one of its best prices ever.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $40 off
Amazon's diminutive smart speaker isn't getting all the attention today as the regular-sized Echo is also proving very popular at $60. Prime members are nabbing a 40% discount with this deal which makes it much more affordable to add another smart speaker to your setup.
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card for Nintendo Switch | $10 off
Though it's more expensive than similar microSD cards of the same capacity, this Nintendo Licensed version of SanDisk's 128GB card has proven popular. Its price has been between $23 and $25 so far today making it appealing to Switch fans despite this not being a huge saving on its regular price.
Razer BlackShark V2 | $20 off
Our gaming fans are uniting behind this 20% discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 headset. That might not seem like a huge saving, but it's never actually gone lower than this before.
Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off
With a price just $1 shy of its all-time low, it's no surprise that the popular Fitbit Charge 4 has been flying off the virtual shelves this Prime Day. The deal applies to both the black and rosewood colorways as well as the Special Edition version.
WD Black P50 External SSD | $50 off
This isn't a new deal for Prime Day, but it is a $50 discount on a popular external 1TB SSD for Playstation, Xbox, PC, & Mac gamers. Other capacities are also discounted by as much as $200 in Prime Day-exclusive deals.
While it's clear that Amazon device deals are proving to be popular (as always), there are a few surprises in the above list. We're keeping our readers up to speed on all of the best Prime Day deals throughout the two-day event so you can always get the best price on what you want.
