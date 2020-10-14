Prime Day is a nice time to stock up on home essentials and items that you can grab in bulk. This year more than ever, people need to grab items for safety and sanitation such as masks, hand sanitizers, and wipes. Prime Day has quite a few sales right now that will help you grab some of the essentials to protect yourself and those around you.
Rubbermaid Gel Hand Sanitizer
Keep your hands clean
This deal includes two, 32-ounce bottles of gel hand sanitizer. That's enough hand sanitizer to last quite a few pumps, so you can set it up at the entrance of a frequented room or area giving people easy access to clean their hands.
Chemical Guys Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
Spray from far away
With this spray, you can get a nice spread of solution onto your hands or any items that need to be sanitized. The solution dries in about 30 seconds and is fragrance-free.
ibowee Touchless Hand Sanitizer Gel Dispenser
Clean without contact
This touchless dispenser works with liquid soap or gel hand sanitizer. It dispenses liquid without any contact, which lowers the risk of contaminating the dispenser.
Crayola Hand Sanitizer for Kids
Colorful cleaning
Four colorful bottles come in this pack that makes storing hand sanitizer a bit more kid-friendly. The bottles include antibacterial gel in different colors.
Care Touch Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes
Wiping things down
This pack of 100 wipes makes it easy to keep surfaces clean. They have moisturizer, so they won't dry out your hands, and come in a resealable pack.
5 Pack Face Covering
Keep yourself covered
These reusable and washable face coverings come in a five pack. They're more comfortable than disposable face coverings as well.
Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2-Pack
Kid-friendly masks
These masks have colorful animal faces on them. They're designed for ages 4 and up and make covering up a bit more fun.
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks
Buying in bulk
Whether you're at work, school, or the store, it's good to have masks available. This 50 pack of disposable masks is also a good addition to your glovebox.
NiUB5 Neck Gaiter
Keeping warm
As we head into winter, you may want a face covering that also keeps you warm. This deal comes with two balaclava coverings that include activated carbon filters.
UV Light Sanitizer Box, UVC Sterilizer
Keeping your phone clean
You can place your smartphone, glasses, keys, or other items inside this UV light cleaner to sanitize them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.