There's a reason we named this one of the best wireless headsets you can get for PlayStation 4 . Razer specializes in this sort of stuff, and it proves once again why people flock to the brand for its peripherals with the Razer Thresher Ultimate. Because Razer makes such good headsets — and because the brand is so popular — its products tend to err on the expensive side. This Black Friday, you can get its Thresher Ultimate for nearly 50% off, a huge savings from its normal price of $250. That extra money you're saving can go a long way.

Another top quality headset from Razer, the Thresher Ultimate is completely wireless and boasts a range of up to 40ft. Combined with Dolby 7.1 surround sound and the brand name itself, you'll never regret buying it for nearly 50% off of its usual price.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate includes a base station and sports 16+ hours of battery life on a single charge. It features on-headset audio controls and a retractable microphone so you can move it completely out of the way when you're listening to music. The Dolby 7.1 surround sound only adds to the package. We all go to headsets for their audio quality, anyway.

If you're looking for a fantastic wireless headset but don't want to spend more than $200, you won't find any better than this. It works flawlessly with PlayStation 4 and PC.