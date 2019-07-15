Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined for Prime members, and this is especially great news for those looking to purchase a new PlayStation 4 Pro. What usually is $400 on its own can now be picked up for just $350, and it includes two PlayStation exclusives thrown in to sweeten the deal — one of which is highly regarded as one of the greatest games of all time.

Sony exclusive

PS4 Pro - God of War and Days Gone Bundle

The best of the best

You won't come across another deal like this for a while. Not only can you upgrade to a PlayStation 4 Pro and get the most out of its increased power over the PS4 Slim, but you can play two great games right out of the gate that are included with your purchase.

I could go on about how much I love Days Gone, but I'll let my review do most of the talking. I still stick by my initial opinion and think Days Gone was highly underappreciated. There's a lot to love in its ravaged world, and it has a ton of heart for a game about smashing zombies. You can get tons of hours out of its story alone, not accounting for side activities. You won't regret a second of it.

God of War is a game that I think needs no introduction at this point, but I'll give it one anyway. The acclaimed series is back and better than ever as Kratos learns how to be a father and help his son grow up in a world full of threats. The franchise left its Greek roots in favor of Nordic myths, and it was all the better for it. New life was given to a franchise that could have easily stayed stagnant. There's a reason PlayStation is regarded as the console to play the best exclusive games, and God of War is one of those reasons.

As for the console itself? I can assure you that you'll notice a difference in the upgrade if you're currently gaming on a standard PS4 Slim. I'd even go so far as to say that the difference is like night and day in certain titles. Games that would always freeze or lag for me on my old PS4 can now run with hardly any performance issues on my PlayStation 4 Pro. This console makes the most out of God of War and Days Gone.

