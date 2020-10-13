Though the event has just begun, the Prime Day deals are already flowing over at Amazon and one of the best deals available right now involves the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL . You can snag the previous-gen Google flagship for as little as $449 there right now — the lowest price we've seen for it to date. The devices are offered brand new and unlocked for use with any carrier.

After a new google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.

Both Pixel 4 models feature similar specs with some of the highlights being the 90Hz display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64 or 128GB capacity. The Pixel 4's camera setup sees Google moving to a dual rear lens configuration for the first time, with a secondary telephoto camera bringing digital zoom up to 5X. There's also a new super-fast face unlock as well as support for Motion Sense hand gestures.

The Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch HD OLED display with the XL version bumping the size up to 6.3 inches. AS well as a larger display, the XL also has a bigger battery at 3700mAh compared to the smaller phone's 2800mAh capacity.

The benefit of buying the handset outright from Amazon is that you're not tied into a long-term monthly contract or stuck with a particular carrier. The phones are being sold as unlocked devices so you can use them with the carrier of your choice.

If, instead of the Pixel 4, you're looking for a Pixel 4a or Pixel 5 deal this Prime Day, we've got you covered with all the best promotions and price drops on those newer handsets, too.