  • Google is in talks to buy fitness wearable maker Fitbit.
  • Neither company would confirm the story to Reuters, which broke the news.
  • Fitbit stock jumped on the news, then trading was halted.

Google's parent company Alphabet is considering a purchase of the wearable fitness device maker Fitbit. The story was broken by Reuters and Fitbit's stock was put on hold after it jumped 18% on the news.

Google's own wearable plans have come in fits and starts, and the company has never backed its Wear OS with a flagship 'reference' device in the same way it has done for Android with Nexus and Pixel devices, and Chrome with Pixelbook devices. So-called Pixel Watches have been rumored and leaked in the past, but have never materialized as proper Google-branded products.

