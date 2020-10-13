It's officially Amazon Prime Day, and that means deals galore on all kinds of personal tech, including fitness trackers from popular brands like Fitbit and Garmin. Whether you're a longtime runner or you've been wanting to get in better shape after being locked inside for months on end this year, there's bound to be a good deal for you to jump on. Or run on, swim on, bike on ... whatever gets your heart rate going.

I think most people will be well-served by the Fitbit Versa 2, a minimalistic fitness-tracking smartwatch with a great-looking AMOLED display and a bevy of fitness- and health-focused features. It lacks a GPS, meaning you won't be able to map out your runs, but for general activity monitoring and keeping track of your workout routines, it's a great option.

If you're more likely to go on hikes and camping trips through rocky areas, though, the Garmin Instinct might be the better choice. This smartwatch can last up to two weeks on a single charge, and has a ruggedized design that can easily take a beating. Heck, if you use an iPhone, or you're buying for someone who does, you should even consider grabbing an older Apple Watch while it's on sale.