It's officially Amazon Prime Day, and that means deals galore on all kinds of personal tech, including fitness trackers from popular brands like Fitbit and Garmin. Whether you're a longtime runner or you've been wanting to get in better shape after being locked inside for months on end this year, there's bound to be a good deal for you to jump on. Or run on, swim on, bike on ... whatever gets your heart rate going.
I think most people will be well-served by the Fitbit Versa 2, a minimalistic fitness-tracking smartwatch with a great-looking AMOLED display and a bevy of fitness- and health-focused features. It lacks a GPS, meaning you won't be able to map out your runs, but for general activity monitoring and keeping track of your workout routines, it's a great option.
If you're more likely to go on hikes and camping trips through rocky areas, though, the Garmin Instinct might be the better choice. This smartwatch can last up to two weeks on a single charge, and has a ruggedized design that can easily take a beating. Heck, if you use an iPhone, or you're buying for someone who does, you should even consider grabbing an older Apple Watch while it's on sale.
Well-rounded and affordable
Fitbit Versa 2 | 29% off at Amazon
The Versa 2 has a minimal design with a beautiful AMOLED display and, more importantly, plenty of fitness tracking features, including step counts, heart rate monitoring, automatic workout detection, sleep tracking, and more. It also has fantastic battery life to boot.
Music streaming: Garmin Forerunner 645 | 51% off at Amazon
Who says fitness trackers and smartwatches have to be ugly? The Forerunner 645 has a clean design with a round watch face and the ability to stream music from Spotify and other services to your Bluetooth headphones. It features a fantastic GPS system for tracking your routes, as well.
Do-it-all watch: Garmin Vivoactive 4S | 17% off at Amazon
The Vivoactive 4S is packed to the gills with sensors, including an accelerometer, an altimeter, a gyroscope, and a heart rate monitor, all of which contribute to a fairly full-featured fitness tracker. It even has NFC for making mobile payments.
Built for the elements: Garmin Instinct | 50% off at Amazon
The Garmin Instinct sports a rugged design that's built to take a beating. This smartwatch has a monochromatic display that's good for 14 days of battery life, and features sleep-, step-, and stress-monitoring. This watch is perfect for active hikers and fans of the outdoors.
Not what you'd expect: Apple Watch Series 3 38mm | 15% off at Amazon
Even Android Central has readers that use iPhones, and those people would be well-served with an Apple Watch if they want casual, gamified fitness tracking. The Apple Watch Series 3 is swim-proof, and features an optical heart rate sensor for getting a quick read on your vitals.
No matter what your fitness priorities are, a fitness tracker can be a great way to keep yourself on task. Some smartwatches gamify exercise with social apps like Strava, while other watches simply try to outlast your routines with days-long battery life and rugged, shock-proof designs.
You've got plenty of options, but you can't put off buying one for too much longer if you want to get the best deal. These deals are only good through Prime Day, so act fast!
