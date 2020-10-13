During Amazon Prime Day , the PXC 550 II are running just $179, down from their usual $350. That's a pretty hard deal to pass up if you've been on the market for some new active noise-canceling headphones, but you'll need to jump on it before the deal ends 12:25 AM EST.

Well, the deals start coming, and they don't stop coming. Just as Sennheiser's deal on its Momentum 3 Wireless headphones end, the company drops a whopping 48% discount on its equally great PXC 550 II over-ears.

The PXC 550 II offer active noise canceling, up to 30 hours of battery life, and gesture-based touchpad controls for easy operation. At nearly half price, they're an absolute steal.

As you'd expect from any set of headphones bearing the Sennheiser brand, the PXC 550 IIs have excellent, balanced sound quality with a present, but not overwhelming, low end. They feature a sleek design with comfortable cups that allow you to listen for hours on end — and with 30 hours of battery life with active noise canceling enabled, you'll be able to listen all day and then some.

These headphones feature Micro-USB for charging, rather than the more modern USB-C, which is a bit of a letdown. However, when you're saving 48%, it's hard to complain. You also get touchpad controls with support for various voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The PXC 550 II can even tell when you've taken them off, and automatically pause your music, then resume once you've put them back on.

If the PXC 550 IIs aren't your cup of tea, there are plenty of other Prime Day deals on Bluetooth headphones to choose from, including the Bose QC 35 II and my personal favorites, the Sony WH-1000XM4.