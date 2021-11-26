It should come as no surprise that the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals include several models from Fitbit. The company has made a name for itself over the years as the wearable fitness tracker company, and you can get the Fitbit Inspire 2 this Black Friday at a steep discount.

Instead of spending $100, you can now get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $60. That's 40% off of its usual price; you can't go wrong. And it comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial, taking your fitness tracking to the next level with personalized health and fitness goals to help you manage stress and sleep.

Fitbit Inspire 2 | $40 off The Fitbit Inspire 2 is feature-packed and comfortable, with double the battery life of the previous version. While it doesn't have onboard GPS or NFC for Fitbit Pay, the advanced metrics and free year of Fitbit Premium are very appealing. You can pick it up in Black, Lunar White, or Desert Rose if you want to spice it up with a little color. $60 at Amazon

In our review of the Fitbit Inspire 2, we said it's a "great option for those looking for a comfortable and feature-packed fitness band," and "those with smaller wrists, those who prefer a less obtrusive tracker, and/or those who like to accessorize with their bands will enjoy the Inspire 2's flexibility."

If Fitbit really isn't your style, there are plenty of other brands on sale to choose from. Garmin, Xiaomi, Amazfit, and TicWatch all have their own fitness trackers packed with the features you may be looking for. Fitness trackers are never a one size fits all, so to speak, and sometimes one model won't have exactly what you're looking for.