We've been posting a lot about the awesome smartwatch deals we're seeing this Prime Day, but there is one watch, in particular, that has my attention — the Garmin Instinct. Why do you ask? Well, it's tough, has great battery life, and it can do all the basic smartwatch functions I need it to. Oh yeah, and it will keep me from getting lost in the woods! The Instinct is a bit different than some of the other Garmin smartwatches you may be familiar with. It's a bit bigger and bulkier for starters, it has a monochromatic display, and there is no touchscreen or onboard music. But it's not really for the traditional smartwatch enthusiast. The Instinct is the smartwatch for people who love spending time in the outdoors, like, a lot of time outdoors.

The Garmin Instinct is the smartwatch for the outdoor enthusiast. Its rugged design can take a beating against rocks and dirt, the battery lasts up to 14 days, and it can monitor your sleep, steps, and stress. It has a built-in 3 axis compass and barometric altimeter, and its GPS, Glonass, and Galileo support will ensure that you won't get lost on your next hike.

Living in the central Texas hill country, I fancy myself an amateur hiker and like to go out for hours on end in the wilderness surrounding the Austin city limits. Most of the time, I bring a smartphone with me, but there are times when it's inconvenient or inaccessible to access, or it's just plain out of battery power, and it is nice to have another source of guidance to help me find my route. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more While I've used other smartwatches with onboard or connected GPS, none of them have been quite as durable or easy to see in the sunlight as the Garmin Instinct. I have not worn one yet, but it is the top item on my Prime Day shopping list, so if you're going to pick one up, try to leave one for me too, OK?